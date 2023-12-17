National Football League NFL Week 15 live updates: Bucs-Packers, Bears-Browns, Chiefs-Pats, more Updated Dec. 17, 2023 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a stacked, 11-game slate, and we've got you covered with all the highlights from start to finish.

Here are the top moments!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

Krafty

Two plays after the Packers recovered a fumble, Jordan Love hit tight end Tucker Kraft, who knifed his way into the end zone for a 5-yard score, giving them a 7-3 lead.

Bucs get it back

On the seventh play of the ensuing possession, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with wide receiver Mike Evans in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard score.

What a throw!

Mayfield threw a dime to running back Rachaad White, who maneuvered his way through the Green Bay defense for a 26-yard touchdown.

I'm in!

Love evaded a sack attempt and threw up a deep ball for wide receiver Jayden Reed, who was able to get both feet in bounds for a 17-yard Packers touchdown.

Gritty TD

Mayfield hit tight end Ko Kieft for a 2-yard touchdown near the pylon.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

ATL TD

Two plays after Desmond Ridder found tight end Jonnu Smith, who thundered down the field for a 56-yard pickup, Cordarrelle Patterson scampered into the end zone for a 2-yard Falcons touchdown .

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Spinning and winning

Chicago broke the ice early in the second quarter when Justin Fields, who spun out of a sack, found tight end Cole Kmet for a 5-yard touchdown.

Got 'em in bounds

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco went to his right and threw up a pass in the back of the end zone for tight end David Njoku, who pulled off a terrific 2-yard touchdown reception.

Pick-six!

Flacco's pass was bounced around, and Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds ultimately pulled off the interception and ran it back 45 yards for a touchdown.

Tremaine Edmunds pulls off an EPIC pick-six to give Bears the lead vs. Browns

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

Excuse me?

New York got the ball into New Orleans territory on the opening possession when Tommy DeVito somehow hit running back Saquon Barkley for a 17-yard gain. The Giants later got a field goal.

Carr with a strike

Derek Carr hit wide receiver Keith Kirkwood for a 7-yard touchdown, giving the Saints the lead late in the first quarter.

Right down the field

Carr found an open Juwan Johnson for a 23-yard Saints touchdown to open the second half.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Tossing it around

Kansas City shuffled the ball around behind the line of scrimmage, with wide receiver Rashee Rice eventually registering a 4-yard touchdown.

Zappe to Henry

Faced with a fourth-and-1, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe hooked up with tight end Hunter Henry for a 16-yard touchdown.

Chiefs strike

Patrick Mahomes got the ball out to Jerick McKinnon, and the running back got into the end zone for an 8-yard score. Kansas City led 14-10 at halftime.

Chiefs capitalize

Two plays after the Chiefs picked off Zappe, Mahomes threw up a pass for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who pulled off a tremendous, 6-yard touchdown reception.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

I got this!

Quarterback Will Levis finished off Tennessee's first possession with a goal-line score on the ground. That said, the Titans missed the extra point.

Pick-six!

Case Keenum's pass was intercepted by Elijah Molden, and the cornerback ran it back 45 yards for a Titans touchdown.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Phins make a play

Bradley Chubb strip-sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and the Dolphins fell on the loose ball, as shown below. Three plays later, Raheem Mostert ran in a 2-yard touchdown.

He Waddles

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw up a deep ball, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle brought it down and ran it 60 yards for the touchdown. Miami led 17-0.

From 6 to 9

Mostert ran around the line of scrimmage and eventually into the end zone for the goal-line score, giving the Dolphins a 24-0 lead.

Zach Wilson hurt

New York's quarterback left the game in the second quarter with a head injury and was ruled out. Trevor Siemian came in at quarterback.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (8:20 p.m. ET)

