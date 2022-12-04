National Football League NFL Week 13 live updates: 49ers leading Dolphins; Eagles, Packers win 31 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups — and we've got you covered from start to finish with all the action around the league.

The slate of early games includes Aaron Rodgers and the Packers rallying to beat the Bears, the Eagles routing the Titans in a revenge game, and Deshaun Watson's victory in his return from suspension.

In the later games, the Dolphins bring their high-powered offense to face the swarming defense of the 49ers, and the Bengals face the Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

The night game features the Colts against the Cowboys.

Here are the top plays!

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Rams start strong

Quarterback John Wolford and the Rams took the opening possession of the game into the end zone. Running back Cam Akers capped a 10-play drive with a goal-line score.

Seahawks answer

After Los Angeles started the game in style, Seattle did the same. Quarterback Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett for a 36-yard touchdown, evening up the score.

Seahawks TD

Los Angeles made a field goal on the ensuing drive. After both teams then proceeded to punt, Seattle put another touchdown on the board. This time, Smith hit tight end Noah Fant for a 4-yard score.

Kenneth Walker injured

Seattle's starting running back has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

Stay tuned for updates!

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Solid start

On the first play from scrimmage, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who took off for a 75-yard touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo down

San Francisco's starting quarterback was carted off with an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter. Brock Purdy took his place and Garoppolo was ruled out.

First NFL TD

Purdy gave San Francisco the lead when he hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 3-yard touchdown, the first of his NFL career. The 49ers led 10-7.

Another Purdy TD

With mere seconds remaining in the first half, Purdy hit running back Christian McCaffrey for a 3-yard touchdown. San Francisco took a 17-10 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Strong start

The Bengals began the game with a convincing 11-play drive that ended with quarterback Joe Burrow running in a 4-yard touchdown.

Bengals strike again

On third-and-8, Burrow hit wide receiver Tee Higgins, who then muscled his way for a 12-yard touchdown. Cincinnati led 14-3.

KC TD

The Chiefs got their first touchdown when quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit running back Jerick McKinnon for a goal-line score.

Impressive TD drive

Mahomes connected with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 42-yard completion, as shown below. Then Mahomes got the ball out to tight end Travis Kelce, who picked up 18 yards on the reception.

Three plays later, Isiah Pacheco ran in an 8-yard touchdown, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

Stay tuned for updates!

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Pretty fake

Although it didn't lead to points, the Chargers executed a fake-punt-run in the first quarter.

Pick-6!

The Chargers turned it over on downs in the red zone but found a way to get points on the board shortly after coming up short. Cornerback Bryce Callahan intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and ran it back for a touchdown.

Raiders arrive

After going scoreless and turning the ball over twice in the first quarter, Josh Jacobs got the Raiders on the board in the second with a 20-yard touchdown run. They trailed 10-7.

What a catch!

Los Angeles fumbled in its own territory, and Las Vegas took advantage of the turnover on the next play.

Carr threw the ball up to the end zone, and wide receiver Davante Adams came down with it for the touchdown. The Raiders took their first lead of the game, 17-13.

Stay tuned for updates!

FINAL: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 19

Try to catch him

Bears quarterback Justin Fields can run, and the second-year player ran through the entire Packers defense to give his team a 10-0 lead.

Bears capitalize

Green Bay turned it over on downs, and Chicago made them pay. Fields hooked up with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on a 56-yard completion before David Montgomery ran in a 7-yard score.

However, the Bears missed the extra point. They led 16-3.

Budding star

Green Bay chose to go for it on fourth-and-4 despite being in field goal range, and it paid off. Rodgers hit wide receiver Christian Watson for a 14-yard touchdown, trimming Chicago's lead before halftime.

Watson has seven touchdowns in Green Bay's past four games.

We got a good one

Chicago closed out the third quarter with a field goal. Then Green Bay found the end zone.

Shortly after a 38-yard pass interference penalty, AJ Dillon ran in a 21-yard touchdown, pulling the Packers to within two.

Running away with the game

Green Bay kicked a field goal on its next possession and put the game away on its ensuing possession when Watson took a jet-sweep 46 yards for a touchdown.

FINAL: Philadelphia Eagles 35, Tennessee Titans 10

Birds start strong

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the game.

What Brown could have done for you

Wide receiver A.J. Brown burned his former team on a 41-yard touchdown, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

Another score

Hurts ran in a 2-yard score to give Philadelphia its third touchdown of the first half.

Revenge is a dish best served cold

Brown is having himself a day, as he scored his second touchdown against his former team. This one was a 29-yard score that gave the Eagles a 28-10 lead.

FINAL: Washington Commanders 20, New York Giants 20

Commanders up early

The Commanders turned a fumble recovery into a field goal, then found the end zone on their next possession. On third down, quarterback Taylor Heinicke evaded a sack and got the ball to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who eluded a tackle and ran into the end zone.

Washington led 10-0.

Giants back in it

New York put a field goal on the board, then scored its first touchdown on its next possession. It was a drive that started with quarterback Daniel Jones hitting Darius Slayton on a 55-yard pass and ended with Saquon Barkley running in a 13-yard score.

The game was tied at 10.

Giants take advantage

The Giants forced a fumble on the opening possession of the second half and made the most out of it, as Jones hit wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a 6-yard touchdown. They took a 20-13 lead.

Staying alive

Down seven with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, Washington converted a fourth-and-4 from its own 27-yard line, as Heinicke kept the play alive and found wide receiver Curtis Samuel for a 20-yard completion.

TIE GAME

Three plays later, Heinicke hit wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who evaded multiple tackles and ran into the end zone to tie the game at 20.

The game went to overtime and ended in a tie.

FINAL: Detroit Lions 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Ground and pound

Jacksonville fumbled on the second play of the game, and Detroit made them pay. Running back Jamaal Williams punched in a goal-line score, giving the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Lions are roaring

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reeled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff, giving Detroit a two-score lead.

Lions add to lead

Detroit had its way with Jacksonville's defense. Late in the fourth quarter, Goff hit St. Brown for their second touchdown connection of the game.

FINAL: Baltimore Ravens 10, Denver Broncos 9

Lamar Jackson injured

Jackson left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and is questionable to return. Tyler Huntley entered the game.

Jackson ruled out

Baltimore's starting quarterback was ruled out for the rest of the game.

This was bad

Looking to manufacture offense with Jackson out, Baltimore ran a trick play that ended up in the opposition's hands. Denver led 9-3.

Huntley wins it!

Huntley helped orchestrate a 16-play, game-winning drive that ended with him running in a 2-yard touchdown for the Ravens.

FINAL: Pittsburgh Steelers 19, Atlanta Falcons 16

First NFL TD

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hit tight end Connor Heyward for his first NFL touchdown. It was a 17-yard score that gave Pittsburgh a 13-3 lead.

Back in it

Atlanta got its first touchdown of the game in the closing moments of the third quarter when quarterback Marcus Mariota hit tight end MyCole Pruitt for a 7-yard score. Ultimately, though, the Falcons weren't able to mount a comeback.

FINAL: Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Jets 22

Vikings TD

Dalvin Cook ran in a 4-yard score to give the Vikings a 10-3 lead.

Vikings extend lead

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hit wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a 38-yard deep ball. Four plays later, Alexander Mattison ran in a 14-yard score, giving Minnesota a 17-3 lead.

Big play leads to FG

Jets quarterback Mike White hit wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who took off for a 60-yard pickup. The big pass play led to a field goal, New York's fifth three-pointer of the game. Minnesota led 20-15.

Big score

New York gnawed its way back into the game, but Minnesota got some breathing room when Cousins hit wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a tremendous 10-yard touchdown.

Vikings seal victory

New York responded with a touchdown and had a chance to take the lead late. However, White was intercepted by safety Camryn Bynum in the red zone to end the game.

FINAL: Cleveland Browns 27, Houston Texans 14

A pick is a pick

On the first play of the game, quarterback Kyle Allen appeared to hook up with tight end Teagan Quitoriano, but the latter bobbled the ball after hitting the ground and safety John Johnson III corralled it.

Welcome back, Mr. Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson's former team intercepted him in the end zone, as safety Jalen Pitre ended Cleveland's drive.

Special teams score

Down 5-0 and looking for a spark, Donovan Peoples-Jones ran back a Houston punt 76 yards for a touchdown, giving Cleveland its first lead of the game.

Disaster

With Houston backed up at its own 1-yard line, Allen fumbled a quarterback sneak. Cornerback Denzel Ward picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown.

Who needs offense?

The Browns scored their third touchdown of the day from defense or special teams when linebacker Tony Fields II intercepted Allen and ran it back 16 yards to the house. Cleveland took a 24-8 lead and won 27-14.

COMING UP:

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more