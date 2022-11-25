National Football League
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Broncos-Panthers
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Broncos-Panthers

The Denver Broncos are heading to Carolina on Sunday for a Week 12 NFL matchup against the Panthers

Both of these teams are coming off of Week 11 losses. The Broncos were defeated 22-16 by the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Panthers lost 13-3 to the Baltimore Ravens

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Panthers game, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

Dak Prescott threw for 261 yards and 2 TDs in the 28-20 win over the Giants

CeeDee Lamb & Dalton Schultz combined for 10 catches, 137 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys victory.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Broncos -2.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Panthers +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

  • Russell Wilson is 20-25-2 against the spread (ATS) and 31-16 straight up (SU) as a starter when a road favorite in his career.
  • Broncos are 4-2 ATS and 5-1 SU against the Panthers since 1997, with the Under hitting in three of those games.
  • Broncos are 4-5 ATS and 4-5 SU as road favorites since 2018, with the Under hitting in seven of those games.
  • Panthers are 8-10-1 ATS and 7-12 SU as home underdogs since 2018, with the Under hitting in 10 of those games.
  • Panthers are 16-14 ATS and 10-20 SU as underdogs since 2020, with the Over/Under splitting at 15.

