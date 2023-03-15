National Football League NFC West free-agent roundup: 49ers, Seahawks strike gold with DT signings Updated Mar. 15, 2023 3:28 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals lost their leading pass rusher when J.J. Watt retired.

The Los Angeles Rams released their leading pass rusher in Leonard Floyd.

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Nick Bosa, their leading pass rusher, to a lucrative contract extension this offseason. But the Niners are losing edge rushers Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu in free agency.

The Seattle Seahawks would like to add another edge rusher to the team's productive duo of Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor.

However, both the Seahawks and the 49ers made big splashes in free agency by agreeing to terms with high-dollar defensive tackles who will help them push the pocket on passing downs and also stop the running game on early downs.

San Francisco will sign Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40 million in guaranteed money. The Seahawks stepped out of their comfort zone by agreeing to terms with former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones on a three-year, $51 million deal that includes $40 million in guaranteed money.

Those moves make sense for both teams, as the NFC West remains a division where San Francisco, Seattle and even the Rams want to create balance by running the football.

While the 49ers and Seahawks both spent big money to shore up their interior defensive lines, the NFC West avoided more pricey free-agent options at end, perhaps because a deep group of talented edge rushers awaits in this year's draft.

FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang has 24 defensive linemen ranked among his top 64 players for this year's NFL Draft.

"There is a lot of talent among defensive linemen and edge rushers in the 2023 draft — edge rushers especially," Rang said. "It's an explosive bunch.

"And it's kind of a fun class in this regard: Just about any type of build or speed, or if you're looking for a power guy, this draft has those players sprinkled throughout the draft on Day 1, Day 2 or Day 3."

In his latest mock draft, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has five pass rushers going in the first eight picks and nine overall in the first round.

"If you watch the combine, Daniel Jeremiah will call it ‘tweeners'," Rams GM Snead said last week about the pass rushers in this year's draft class. "You're seeing that in college football where there's a lot less 315 pounders, a lot more players that are maybe 260 to 280 but can play both inside and out. So, not necessarily traditional Von Miller-esque outside linebackers, but we've seen a little bit what Baltimore does a lot with some bigger edge players."

The Rams are up against the cap but have 11 picks in this year's draft, starting in the second round at No. 36. So maybe Snead can find a replacement for Floyd that defensive line coach Eric Henderson can develop come April.

"You have to assess who's available," Snead said. "Do they have the traits to consistently disrupt the passer? OK, that's one thing. Do they have the intangibles to work at reaching their potential? And at the end of the day, how long will it take us to develop them?

"And then the other part is if you don't think there's one person who can do that, is there an element of, let's call it constructing a collective. That usually is some version of a four-to-five-man rush. And let's just try to keep it simple … Aaron Donald's an A player, but let's just say we can't get another A player, can we find three to four B players that can partner with Aaron? And then as a collective, they may be an A bunch, an A-minus bunch."

Here's a look at the names NFC West teams have landed and lost.

Arizona Cardinals

Landed

OT Kelvin Beachum: The Cardinals re-signed the team's veteran starting right tackle to a two-year, $5.15 million deal. Beachum was the only Arizona offensive lineman to start all 17 games last season and provides a leadership presence on offense.

WR Greg Dortch: An exclusive rights free agent, the cat-quick playmaker re-signed with Arizona this week.

OL Hayden Howerton: The Cardinals also claimed the former New England Patriots interior offensive lineman off waivers.

OL Will Hernandez: Arizona's starting right guard stays with the Cardinals on a two-year, $9 million deal.

K Matt Prater: The Cardinals keep their veteran kicker around by re-signing Prater to a two-year deal.

RB Corey Clement: The Wisconsin product was used sparingly last season but could see an expanded role in 2023. Clement returns to the Cardinals on a one-year deal.

LB Kyzir White: The former Philadelphia Eagle joins his old defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Cardinals on a two-year, $11 million deal.

Lost

DL Zach Allen: The Boston College product joined former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in Denver, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $47 million deal. The Cardinals also released receiver Robbie Anderson and edge rusher Markus Golden, saving about $15 million in salary cap space with the moves.

CB Byron Murphy: He joins the Minnesota Vikings in free agency by agreeing to terms on a two-year, $22 million deal.

Los Angeles Rams

Landed

TE Hunter Long: The Rams acquired the 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end with one career NFL catch as part of the trade compensation for sending cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

Lost

DE Leonard Floyd: The Rams moved on from the team's leading pass rusher from last season in a cost-cutting move.

CB Jalen Ramsey: The Rams received a third-round selection in this year's draft and Long for the Pro Bowl cornerback, while also clearing much-needed cap space.

LB Bobby Wagner: In another cost-cutting move, the Rams and Wagner agreed to mutually part ways, allowing the Utah State product to join another team. Releasing Wagner saves the Rams $5 million in cash.

K Matt Gay: The Pro Bowl kicker is headed to the Indianapolis Colts on a four-year, $22.5 million deal.

QB Baker Mayfield: The Oklahoma product agreed to terms on a one-year, $8.5 million contract to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Mayfield will have a chance to compete for the starting job.

San Francisco 49ers

Landed

DT Javon Hargrave: The 49ers shore up the interior defensive line by agreeing to terms with Hargrave on a four-year, $84 million deal.

S Tashaun Gipson: The veteran safety stays in San Francisco on a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

QB Sam Darnold: The 2018 No. 3 overall pick agrees to terms on a one-year deal with the 49ers as a backup for Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.

DT Kevin Givens: The Penn State product agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million to bolster depth along the defensive line.

C Jake Brendel: San Francisco created stability in the middle of the offense by keeping the team's starting center on a reported four-year deal worth up to $20 million.

LS Taybor Pepper: Re-signed with the 49ers on a three-year deal that includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money.

Lost

S Jimmie Ward: The versatile defensive back, who can play both safety and corner, joins former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans in Houston on a two-year, $13 million deal.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: The veteran QB will get an opportunity to start again, reuniting with head coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas for the Raiders.

OT Mike McGlinchey: The Notre Dame product agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Broncos.

DE Charles Omenihu: He totaled 4.5 sacks last year and another 3.5 in the postseason. Omenihu agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

DE Samson Ebukam: The Eastern Washington product is headed to the Colts on a three-year, $27 million deal.

OL Daniel Brunskill: He was a part-time starter last season and now brings his versatility to the Tennessee Titans.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: The instinctive defender gets a chance at more playing time by agreeing to terms with the Titans.

CB Emmanuel Moseley: He began 2022 as the team's starting corner but suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. Moseley agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

DT Hassan Ridgeway: The part-time starter finished 2022 on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and now joins the Texans on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Seattle Seahawks

Landed

DT Dre'Mont Jones: The interior defensive lineman should help improve one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season for the Seahawks.

DT Jarron Reed: The run-stuffing interior defensive lineman returns to Seattle on a two-year deal.

QB Geno Smith: The veteran signal-caller stays in Seattle on a three-year, $75 million deal.

OL Phil Haynes: Seattle keeps a core interior offensive lineman in the fold on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Lost

OL Gabe Jackson: The Seahawks released the offensive guard, saving $6.5 million.

C Austin Blythe: The veteran center announced his retirement this offseason.

LB Cody Barton: The Colorado product agreed to terms with Washington on a one-year, $4.5 million deal in free agency.

DL Shelby Harris: The Seahawks announced his release this week. Harris arrived in Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos last offseason and finished with 44 combined tackles and two sacks in 2022.

DL Quinton Jefferson: In a salary cap-cutting move, the Seahawks released the team's fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft. Jefferson totaled 5.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 29 combined tackles last season.

RB Rashaad Penny: The oft-injured San Diego State product gets a new start with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he agreed to a one-year deal.

RB Travis Homer: Special teams standout headed to the Chicago Bears on a two-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

