Lamar Jackson tweets about Ravens contract situation

Lamar Jackson's standing with the Baltimore Ravens is an enigma after the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the star quarterback last week … and it continues to be, as of Tuesday.

Jackson posted on Twitter on Tuesday about his contract situation, which began with quoting a story about him turning down $200 million guaranteed from the Ravens back in September with a humorous GIF. He then mocked the notion that not having an agent hurts him.

Two minutes later, Jackson implied that people keep making up stories about him.

Jackson is set to make $32.4 million on the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2023, but other NFL teams can negotiate a contract with him. If Jackson and another team agree to a deal, Baltimore has five days to match the offer, or they will receive two first-round draft picks.

With that said, there have been numerous reports of teams being uninterested in pursuing Jackson.

This past season, Jackson was limited to 12 games due to a knee injury, the second consecutive year he missed the home stretch of the season (Jackson missed the last four games of 2021 due to an ankle injury).

Across those 12 games, the unanimous 2019 NFL MVP totaled 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards, 20 combined touchdowns and a 91.1 passer rating, while completing 62.3% of his passes. Tyler Huntley started in Jackson's place for Baltimore, who went 10-7 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round last season.

