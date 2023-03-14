National Football League
National Football League

Lamar Jackson tweets about Ravens contract situation

Published Mar. 14, 2023 2:32 p.m. EDT

Lamar Jackson's standing with the Baltimore Ravens is an enigma after the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the star quarterback last week … and it continues to be, as of Tuesday.

Jackson posted on Twitter on Tuesday about his contract situation, which began with quoting a story about him turning down $200 million guaranteed from the Ravens back in September with a humorous GIF. He then mocked the notion that not having an agent hurts him.

Two minutes later, Jackson implied that people keep making up stories about him.

Jackson is set to make $32.4 million on the non-exclusive franchise tag in 2023, but other NFL teams can negotiate a contract with him. If Jackson and another team agree to a deal, Baltimore has five days to match the offer, or they will receive two first-round draft picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that said, there have been numerous reports of teams being uninterested in pursuing Jackson.

This past season, Jackson was limited to 12 games due to a knee injury, the second consecutive year he missed the home stretch of the season (Jackson missed the last four games of 2021 due to an ankle injury). 

Across those 12 games, the unanimous 2019 NFL MVP totaled 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards, 20 combined touchdowns and a 91.1 passer rating, while completing 62.3% of his passes. Tyler Huntley started in Jackson's place for Baltimore, who went 10-7 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round last season.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid in two-man race
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid in two-man race
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes