Which teams are reportedly uninterested in Lamar Jackson?

As the NFL franchise tag deadline passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, even more questions emerged about where current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play next season.

Baltimore announced shortly before said deadline that it placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that the team hopes to work out a "long-term deal" with Jackson, who they want to lead the way for "many years to come."

Jackson is under contract for $32.4 million in 2023, but he can negotiate with other NFL teams, with Baltimore able to match any contract offer. If Jackson signs a contract with another team and Baltimore chooses not to match the offer, they receive two first-round draft picks.

Jackson and the Ravens' inability to agree on a contract extension dates back to last offseason, when the two sides were apart on a deal before the 2022 season. Still unable to find common ground, speculation has inevitably run rampant on who could swoop in and sign the 2019 NFL MVP.

Reports circulated on Tuesday that a handful of NFL teams — some of which have been noted as potential destinations for Jackson should he leave Baltimore — aren't interested in pursuing Jackson.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal noted that it's "very unlikely" the Raiders try to sign Jackson. ESPN reported that the Miami Dolphins are sticking with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, while the Washington Commanders are "not likely" to pursue Jackson. The Athletic noted that the Carolina Panthers aren't expected to be in the Jackson market, either.

Shortly after Baltimore announced that it tagged Jackson, ESPN reported that the Atlanta Falcons aren't in the mix to add the quarterback. The Athletic reported the same. Furthermore, the Falcons' official team website published an article which mentioned reports of their lack of interest in signing Jackson.

Jackson, 26, has appeared in just 12 games in each of the last two seasons due to injury. This past season, he missed six games (regular season and postseason) due to a knee injury and didn't travel with the team to its AFC wild-card round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which added more fuel to the public fire on the matter.

Jackson finished the 2022 season with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns passes, seven interceptions and a 91.1 passer rating, completing 62.3% of his passes. He also ran for 764 yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore went 8-4 in games that Jackson started.

He was the unanimous league MVP in 2019.

