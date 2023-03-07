National Football League
Baltimore Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

Updated Mar. 7, 2023 3:21 p.m. EST

The Baltimore Ravens have placed a franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. NFL Media reports it is a non-exclusive tag.

The non-exclusive tag, which is projected to cost $32.416 million, will allow Jackson to speak to other teams and give the Ravens the right to match any offer sheet or take two first-round picks as compensation for losing Jackson.

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Just a few weeks ago, Ravens coach John Harbaugh proclaimed that Jackson was "200 percent" their quarterback. There didn't seem to be much chance Jackson would leave Baltimore. Now? With no deal close to done and Jackson reportedly seeking only once-precedented guarantees, the door is open for other teams to woo the former NFL MVP.



In week 13 of the 2022 season, Jackson tweeted he suffered a PCL injury against the Denver Broncos and missed the rest of the season with the injury. He also missed at least five games in the 2021 season with a back injury. 

The 26-year-old NFL MVP and two-time Pro-Bowl participant had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Jackson had a breakout season in 2019 with the most single season rushing yards by a quarterback, rushing attempts by a quarterback, the most games with a perfect passer rate in the same season, and most games with 100 rushing yards for a quarterback.

The Ravens selected Jackson out of Louisville with the last pick in the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Lamar Jackson
National Football League
