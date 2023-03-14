National Football League Cowboys reportedly trade for Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore Updated Mar. 14, 2023 5:32 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a big name to their defense.

The franchise is trading a 2023 fifth-round pick for Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.

Gilmore, 32, won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 with New England Patriots and is a five-time Pro Bowler, most recently making it in 2021. The two-time All-Pro had a solid 2022 season with the Colts, recording two interceptions, 11 passes defended and a career-high 66 combined tackles.

Gilmore was in the second year of a two-year, $23 million deal he signed with the Colts last offseason. This will mark Gilmore's fourth different team in the last four seasons as he also had a short stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 after being traded from New England.

The Cowboys will likely line Gilmore opposite of Trevon Diggs in their secondary, which gave up 200.9 passing yards per game last season (the eighth-best mark in the league).

