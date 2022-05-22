Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney signs one-year deal with Cleveland Browns 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns for the upcoming NFL season, agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, per sources.

He reportedly turned down $14- to $15-million per year offers from other teams on multi-year deals to return to Cleveland.

Clowney — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft — was healthy for the first time in years last season and undoubtedly revived his career in 2021 with Cleveland while playing opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett.

The 29-year-old played in 14 games last season for the Browns after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives. He had nine sacks — his most since 2018 with Houston — and his presence forced offenses to commit an extra blocker at times to his side, in turn freeing up Garrett, who had a career-high 16 sacks.

He added 37 tackles (24 solo), 19 QB hits and two forced fumbles last season.

Clowney will be back in the mix with Garrett and rookie Perrion Winfrey this season. He will also be reunited with newly-minted Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

The two played together for two seasons with the Texans.

Clowney has dealt with at least one injury every season since his 2014 debut. He spent five years with the Texans before short stints with the Seahawks in 2019 and Titans in 2020.

He had three sacks in Seattle and none in Tennessee.

After signing a one-year deal — his third in a row — with the Browns in April 2021, Clowney dealt with elbow, knee and ankle injuries during the 2021-2022 season.

The Browns missed the playoffs last season, finighing third in the AFC North (8-9).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from Cleveland Browns Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.