National Football League NFL roster rankings: Loaded 49ers lead top-10 teams for 2024 Updated Jul. 18, 2024 8:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL season has officially kicked off with training camps opening around the league this week, as rookies and veterans report for action over the next few days. While prognosticators will throw out their predictions on which teams will compete for a Super Bowl ring, astute evaluators know fewer than a dozen teams have legitimate chances to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.

As a former NFL player and scout, my discussions with general managers, coaches, and scouts have led me to believe championship-caliber teams must feature 10 or more blue-chip players to win the title. Part of that philosophy comes from conversations with Hall of Fame executives Bill Polian and Ron Wolf regarding their team-building philosophies.

In separate discussions with those Super Bowl winners, they frequently cited the need for elite talents at the premium positions to knock off the heavyweights around the league. Though the NFL has evolved over the past decade, the championship teams routinely feature A-plus talents at quarterback, offensive playmaker (running back, wide receiver, or tight end), offensive tackle, pass rusher (defensive end/outside linebacker or defensive tackle), off-ball linebacker and defensive back (safety or corner).

While it is nearly impossible to field a team that features a blue-chipper at every marquee position, the best teams have an established player or an emerging talent at most of the key positions. Given some time to assess the rosters of every team in the league to determine which teams have enough talent to compete for the title legitimately, I have settled on ten teams with the necessary pieces to get it done this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are my top 10 rosters in the league:

1. San Francisco 49ers

Blue Chips: Brock Purdy, QB; Christian McCaffrey, RB; Trent Williams, OT; Deebo Samuel, WR; Brandon Aiyuk, WR; George Kittle, TE; Nick Bosa, EDGE; Fred Warner, LB; Kyle Juszczyk, FB and Charvarius Ward, CB

Wild Card: Talanoa Hufanga, S

Analysis: Credit general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, who are responsible for building a team with the talent, physicality, and toughness to bully the rest of the league. The 49ers' punishing running game features a collection of "people movers" paving the way for the NFL's ultimate RB1 in the backfield. With Brock Purdy dropping "dimes" to George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel on various complementary play-action passes, the 49ers' versatile approach leaves opponents dazed and confused by the game's end. As the defense continues flourishing with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner leading the way, the reigning NFC champs could make another title run in 2024.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Blue Chips: Saquon Barkley, RB; A.J. Brown, WR; DeVonta Smith, WR; Dallas Goedert, TE; Lane Johnson, OT; Jordan Mailata, OT; Jalen Carter, DT; Bryce Huff, EDGE and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S

Wild Card: Jalen Hurts, QB

Analysis: General manager Howie Roseman is a wheeler/dealer with a knack for swiping blue-chip talents from his competitors. Saquon Barkley's arrival after his bitter departure from the New York Giants should give the Eagles a highly motivated running back to add to a lineup loaded with explosive playmakers on the perimeter, including A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. If the offensive line continues to dominate opponents behind the stellar play from Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailotioi on the edges, the Eagles could control the game with Jalen Hurts and Co. utilizing various run-pass option concepts to keep defenders guessing at the line. With the Eagles poised to light up scoreboards with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore at the controls, the disruptive defensive frontline featuring Jalen Carter and Bryce Huff could overwhelm quarterbacks forced to chase points from the pocket. As one of the few teams in the league without a glaring weakness, the Eagles should be in a position to vie for the NFC's No. 1 seed down the stretch.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Blue Chips: Patrick Mahomes, QB; Travis Kelce, TE; Trey Smith, OG; Creed Humphrey, C; Chris Jones, DT; Trent McDuffie, CB; Leo Chenal, LB

Wild Card: Rashee Rice, WR

Analysis: The back-to-back champs utilized a blue-collar approach to win Super Bowl LVIII, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. have enough star power to win in various ways. The two-time MVP can sling the ball around the yard to Travis Kelce and others or hand the ball to a no-sense runner (Isiah Pacheco), bludgeoning opponents behind a stellar interior blocking combination. The offense's subtle transformation to a ball control squad complemented the emergence of disruptive defense sparked by the play Chris Jones, Leo Chenal, and Trent McDuffie. Though the unit lost a key piece of the defensive puzzle (L'Jarius Sneed), the Chiefs' superb player developmental plan routinely turns homegrown prospects into stars.

4. Detroit Lions

Blue Chips: Jared Goff, QB; Amon-Ra St. Brown; Sam LaPorta, TE; Penei Sewell, OT; Frank Ragnow, C; Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE; Brian Branch, Nickel and Jack Fox, P

Wild Card: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Analysis: It is not a coincidence the Lions nearly waltzed into Super Bowl LVIII behind an unstoppable offense that deftly mixes force and finesse. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson cleverly moves the chess pieces around the board to expose and exploit the defense's weakest links. With a rugged offensive line that specializes in blowing defenders off the ball, Jared Goff can hand it to David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs to punish opponents for loading up against Amon-Ra St.Brown and Sam LaPorta on the perimeter. As Jameson Williams settles into his role as WR2, the Lions have the offensive personnel in place to counter any tactic. Defensively, the pass-rushing brilliance of Aidan Hutchinson sets the table for a unit loaded with young playmakers in the back end. Given how opponents are lured into shootouts against one of the NFL's premier offenses, the growth of the Lions' defensive backfield could make or break their title hopes.

5. Houston Texans

Blue Chips: C.J. Stroud, QB; Stefon Diggs, WR; Nico Collins, WR; Laremy Tunsill, OT; Danielle Hunter, EDGE; Will Anderson, EDGE; and Derek Stingley, CB

Wild Card: Joe Mixon, RB

Analysis: General manager Nick Cesario worked with head coach DeMeco Ryans to quickly flip the Texans from a pretender to a contender in the AFC. The Texans' renaissance was spearheaded by a talented quarterback with elite skills and remarkable poise. C.J. Stroud's impressive debut season featured a barrage of pinpoint throws to Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but his sophomore campaign should see a veteran All-Pro pass catcher (Stefon Diggs) snagging passes opposite the dynamic duo. With three big-play threats dotting the perimeter, the Texans need their frontline stars, particularly Laremy Tunsil, to bully defenders at the line of scrimmage to create more big-play opportunities through the air or on the ground.

Defensively, the addition of Danielle Hunter upgrades a unit that features a pair of blue-chippers (Will Anderson and Derek Stingley) at marquee positions. If the veteran gives the Texans Pro Bowl-caliber production, the defending AFC South champs could collect more hats and T-shirts commemorating another playoff appearance.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Blue Chips: Lamar Jackson, QB; Derrick Henry, RB; Mark Andrews, TE; Tyler Linderbaum, C; Justin Madubuike, DT; Roquan Smith, LB; Kyle Hamilton, S and Justin Tucker, K

Wild Card: Zay Flowers, WR

Analysis: The Ravens deserve a spot on this list after putting the most explosive dual-threat in league history and a two-time NFL rushing champion in the same backfield. The challenge of defending Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will create more opportunities for Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to attack the middle of the field. As Zay Flowers continues to progress as a WR1, the Ravens can field a balanced offense with explosive potential via the ground or through the air. On defense, the Ravens showcase blue-chip players at every level, with Justin Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton thriving as designated playmakers. As a unit that specializes in suffocating opponents through toughness and tactics, the Ravens' star-studded defense perfectly matches an ultra-physical offense that makes this team a tough out in the post-season tournament.

7. Miami Dolphins

Blue Chips: Tua Tagovailoa, QB; Tyreek Hill, WR; Jaylen Waddle, WR; Raheem Mostert, RB; De'Von Achane; Jaelan Phillips, EDGE; Bradley Chubb, EDGE; Jalen Ramsey, CB; and Jevon Holland, S

Wild Card: Kendall Fuller, CB

Analysis: The Dolphins have cornered the market on speedsters, with an Olympic-caliber sprint relay team dotting their two-deep depth chart. The challenge of defending Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane forces opposing defensive play-callers into wacky game plans that are easily deciphered by Tagovailoa at the line. As a dynamic quick-rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy, the Pro Bowler has led the league in passer rating in back-to-back seasons conducting handoffs and baton exchanges on various "catch-and-run" concepts that put the ball in hands of his top playmakers immediately. With few teams possessing defenders with the speed and quickness to match the individual and collective speed of the team's stars, Mike McDaniel has unlocked an offensive "cheat code" that makes the Dolphins nearly impossible to beat.

Though the defense could be without its top pass rushers (Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb) for parts of the season, the lockdown abilities of Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, and Kendall Fuller could help the unit win relying on coverage instead of pressure to disrupt the opponent's offensive rhythm.

8. New York Jets

Blue Chips: Quinnen Williams, DT; Sauce Gardner, CB; Jermaine Johnson, EDGE; Haason Reddick, EDGE; CJ Mosley, LB; Quincy Williams, LB; Garrett Wilson, WR; and Breece Hall, RB

Wild Card: Tyron Smith, OT

Analysis: The Jets' Super Bowl hopes might hinge on Aaron Rodgers' play, but "Gang Green" has enough talent to compete with the AFC's heavyweights whether the four-time MVP plays at an elite level or operates like a game manager. General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have assembled a loaded defense that can overwhelm opponents relying on turnovers, sacks, and tackles for loss to tilt the field in the Jets' favor.

While it is tough to depend on a defense to win games on a playoff run single-handedly, the Jets' collection of disruptive defenders (Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson, Haason Reddick, CJ Mosley, and Quincy Williams) could produce enough "splash" plays to win with or without Rodgers playing like an elite player.

If the veteran quarterback regains his MVP form with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall shining as stars around him, the Jets have a squad that can compete with the elites in the AFC.

9. Dallas Cowboys

Blue Chips: Dak Prescott, QB; CeeDee Lamb, WR; Jake Ferguson, TE; Tyler Smith, OG; Zack Martin, OT; Micah Parsons, EDGE; Demarcus Lawrence, EDGE; Trevon Diggs, CB and DaRon Bland, CB

Wild Card: Malik Hooker, S

Analysis: Despite the disappointment over the Cowboys' recent playoff failures, "America's Team" remains a viable contender due to a roster loaded with blue-chip players. Dak Prescott has developed into an upper-echelon quarterback, relying on a talented supporting cast to help him post 4,000-yard seasons annually. CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson dominate between the hashes as polished route runners with sticky hands. With a rock-solid frontline providing excellent protection due to the efforts Tyler Smith and Zack Martin at the point of attack, the Cowboys' offense flashes explosive potential despite the presence of an aging running back in the backfield.

Defensively, the Cowboys might have the most big-play specialists in football with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland in the lineup. The trio excels at creating turnovers in critical moments and their individual and collective skills as takeaway bandits. Considering how the turnover battle routinely decides games, the Cowboys' explosive offense and turnover-obsessed defense allow them to knock off the heavyweights around the league.

10. Cleveland Browns

Blue Chips: Myles Garrett, EDGE; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB; Denzel Ward, CB; Nick Chubb, RB; Amari Cooper, WR; and David Njoku, TE

Wild Card: Deshaun Watson, QB

Analysis: The Browns believed they were just a quarterback away a few years ago when they acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves throughout the league. The three-time Pro Bowler was expected to take the Browns to the next level with an electric game that meshed well with the team's offensive approach. Though the team is still waiting for a return on their hefty investment, the Browns remain a viable contender due to a roster loaded with high-end talent at the key positions.

Whether it is Myles Garrett, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Denzel Ward forming the "Big Three" on defense or Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and David Njoku thriving as offensive triplets, the Browns boast one of the best rosters in football due to a stable of blue-chip players on each side of the ball. If Watson can regain his Pro Bowl form as a polished playmaker from the pocket, the Browns are a shoo-in to make a deep run in the playoff tournament.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share