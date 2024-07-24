National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Chiefs most-bet Super Bowl team; Will Watt win second DPOY? Published Jul. 24, 2024 1:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2024 NFL season on the horizon, bettors are enthusiastically sprinkling some cash on a few futures markets before everything kicks off in September.

And if you want to see how the money's coming in, FanDuel Sportsbook is making things transparent.

Let's dive into the current list of most-bet selections at FanDuel as of July 24.

Super Bowl champion

Kansas City Chiefs: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

MVP

C.J. Stroud: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Coach of the Year

Matt Eberflus: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Comeback Player of the Year

Nick Chubb: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Offensive Player of the Year

Breece Hall: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

On a recent episode of "Speak," Super Bowl champion James Jones said he would take the field over the Chiefs, which could give bettors who are high on Kansas City a point to consider.

"The only reason I'm saying no is because [winning three straight Super Bowls has] never been done," Jones said. "Patrick Mahomes is great, Andy Reid is great, Travis Kelce is great. So if you're asking me if I think they would three-peat — instead of taking the field on something that's never been done — I'm gonna take the field on this one."

Can the Chiefs win three straight Super Bowl rings?

Moving on to Coach of the Year, Danny Parkins said on a recent episode of "The Herd" that while Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has offensive talent at his disposal, he's not sure the coach will know how to use it to his advantage.

"Where did they upgrade? At quarterback, wide receiver two, wide receiver three and offensive coordinator. That seems pretty good," Parkins said.

"But he's a defensive coach in an offensive league, so I do not expect him to win Coach of the Year. If they win nine or 10 games, that's not going to be enough for Matt Eberflus to win Coach of the Year. It just won't be. … There's just a ton of hype."

When it comes to the market for Comeback Player of the Year, there's a bright spot for bettors who like Chubb to win it.

Just 10 months after suffering a season-ending knee injury, the Cleveland running back recently went viral for squatting 585 pounds — more than two-and-half times his weight of 227.

Which of these most-bet markets are you diving into before the season starts?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share