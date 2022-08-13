Have Cowboys given Dak Prescott enough weapons?

National Football League
2 hours ago

Like every NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys have their collective lives built around one paramount goal: a Super Bowl victory.

But for America's Team, the stakes are just a bit different. No squad owns the league's spotlight quite like the boys in blue, and though they haven't been to a Super Bowl in more than two decades, it's always a colossal letdown when the squad fails to live up to expectations.

That's a strong possibility again this season, according to FOX Sports Cowboys writer David Helman, who argued that Dallas hasn't done enough to equip Dak Prescott with talent around him.

"I don't think the Dallas Cowboys are doing a whole lot to help their franchise quarterback, which I'm completely flabbergasted by," he said on Friday's episode of "Speak For Yourself." "There's this idea that when you make money, that means you're on you're own, you've got to just do that on your own. I think the Cowboys are saying, ‘we’re paying you $40 million. You throw this together with scraps and make it work.'"

Helman argued that other teams with even better quarterbacks than Prescott have done more for their offenses than Dallas has with No. 4.

"I think about this all the time: Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football. The Kansas City Chiefs do everything in their power to help that guy. Yes, Tyreek Hill got too expensive, and they had to get rid of him, but look what they've done the last two years.

"Pat got decimated in that Super Bowl, they didn't have an offensive line. They revamped the whole thing in the offseason. They go trade for Orlando Brown, sign Joe Thuney, draft Creed Humphrey, all of a sudden their line looks great again. This season, they lose Hill, and go get Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster." 

The Cowboys, of course, lost receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson and two starting offensive linemen this offseason. Their notable moves included drafting guard Tyler Smith in the first round, re-signing receiver Michael Gallup and acquiring wideout James Washington for $700,000 in free agency. 

Does the team brass need to execute a few more deals to supplement their current collection of offensive talent? And will they?

"It just doesn't add up," Helman said. "I think it makes [Prescott] a convenient scapegoat when it doesn't work out."

