National Football League 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Voting, Roster, Schedule Updated Nov. 25, 2024 2:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games are set to deliver an unforgettable day of all-star competition on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Fans can look forward to an action-packed event featuring the league’s top 88 stars battling it out in thrilling AFC vs. NFC matchups.

Adding to the excitement, NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning return as head coaches for the third consecutive year, continuing their legendary sibling rivalry. Keep reading for more information on voting, schedules, and more.

NFL Pro Bowl Voting Dates

From Monday, November 25 through Monday, Dec. 23, fans can vote as many times as they would like to help shape the 88-player roster for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. Votes will be collected across multiple platforms to ensure the best players at each position earn their spot in Orlando. All voting ends on December 23rd, with the complete roster being announced in early January.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does voting work?

The final roster will be determined by the combined votes of fans, players, and coaches, with each group’s vote representing one-third of the total. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 27.

Votes can be cast on the NFL website, team websites and also on X. For the final two days of voting from Dec. 22-23, all votes on X will be doubled.

Saquon Barkley makes HISTORY in Eagles' HUGE victory over Matthew Stafford, Rams | NFL on FOX Pod

How many players are on the Pro Bowl teams?

44 players per conference (88 total) will be selected for the Pro Bowl games. Here is a breakdown of the total number of players who will be selected by position:

Offense:

Wide Receivers (8), Tight Ends (4), Tackles (6), Guards (6), Centers (4), Quarterbacks (6), Running Backs (6), Fullbacks (2)

Defense:

Defensive Ends (6), Interior Linemen (6), Outside Linebackers (6), Inside/Middle Linebackers (4), Cornerbacks (8), Safeties (6)

Special Teams:

Punters (2), Placekickers (2), Return Specialists (2), Special Teamers (2), Long Snappers (2)

2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games Schedule

Thursday Skills Showdown

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch on ESPN

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Watch on: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and streaming on NFL+

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more