2025 Week 15 WR Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 9, 2025 2:31 p.m. ET

Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our wide receiver rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected wide receivers in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top WRs to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

Puka Nacua is a must-start for the Rams. He is projected for 21.2 points against the Lions, who have struggled to slow top receivers. Ja’Marr Chase remains a high-end option as Cincinnati faces the Ravens, and he is projected for 20.2 points. Amon-Ra St. Brown is also one of the week’s best plays in a matchup with the Rams, who have been vulnerable against the pass.

Other wideouts to consider include Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Colts and Davante Adams against the Lions. Smith-Njigba has delivered steady production, and Indianapolis has had issues containing opposing receivers. Adams continues to see reliable volume and should remain heavily involved against Detroit.

 

Which fantasy WR sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

Rashid Shaheed is one of the best options as the Saints face the Panthers. He has been explosive all season and should see opportunities against a Carolina secondary that has struggled to contain big plays.

Denver’s Troy Franklin is another sleeper to monitor as the Broncos meet the Packers. Franklin has been involved in key situations and fits as a WR3 or flex option in deeper leagues.

Jayden Higgins of the Texans is also worth a look as Houston takes on the Cardinals. Higgins has worked his way into a steady WR3 role, and a breakout performance could come against an Arizona defense that has been vulnerable through the air. John Metchie III is another deeper-league option. He is rostered in only a small percentage of leagues and remains available on most waiver wires.

Other receivers to consider include Nico Collins against the Cardinals and Jakobi Meyers against the Jets. Collins has been one of C.J. Stroud’s most consistent targets, while Meyers has shown the ability to deliver strong fantasy outings.

Which wide receivers rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

Stefon Diggs is a bust candidate as he faces a Bills defense that has been strong against opposing receivers, especially at home. Diggs has been inconsistent this season, which adds more risk to this matchup.

Terry McLaurin is another fade as he takes on the Giants. New York has limited opposing receivers, and McLaurin has struggled to produce consistently. Courtland Sutton also carries plenty of risk against the Packers, who have been stout against the pass.

Additional wideouts to steer clear of include Ladd McConkey against the Chiefs, Deebo Samuel against the Giants, Christian Watson against the Broncos and Luther Burden III against the Browns. Each of these matchups features a defense that has excelled against wide receivers, making these players difficult to trust in a crucial fantasy week.

Matchup and reliability should guide your decisions. Buffalo has been one of the toughest defenses for receivers, which makes Diggs a risky start. The Giants have presented similar challenges, putting McLaurin in the avoid category as well.

 

Week 15 WR Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1Puka NacuaRams vs. Lions21.213.8
2Ja'Marr ChaseBengals vs. Ravens20.212.8
3Amon-Ra St. BrownLions at Rams2012.3
4Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks vs. Colts18.812.7
5Drake LondonFalcons at Buccaneers16.210.2
6Davante AdamsRams vs. Lions15.810.9
7Chris OlaveSaints vs. Panthers15.79.3
8Rashee RiceChiefs vs. Chargers15.69.9
9Justin JeffersonVikings at Cowboys15.49.7
10George PickensCowboys vs. Vikings15.310.1
11Nico CollinsTexans vs. Cardinals14.69.3
12Zay FlowersRavens at Bengals14.29.3
13A.J. BrownEagles vs. Raiders13.98.7
14Jaylen WaddleDolphins at Steelers13.68.5
15DeVonta SmithEagles vs. Raiders13.28.1
16Stefon DiggsPatriots vs. Bills12.88
17Jauan Jennings49ers vs. Titans12.78.3
18Tee HigginsBengals vs. Ravens12.58.3
19Tetairoa McMillanPanthers at Saints12.47.8
19Jakobi MeyersJaguars vs. Jets12.47.9
19Jameson WilliamsLions at Rams12.48.3
22Wan'Dale RobinsonGiants vs. Commanders12.37.4
23Brian ThomasJaguars vs. Jets11.98
24Deebo SamuelCommanders at Giants11.87.3
25D.K. MetcalfSteelers vs. Dolphins11.57.6
26Mike EvansBuccaneers vs. Falcons11.47.7
26Khalil ShakirBills at Patriots11.46.8
28Marvin Harrison Jr.Cardinals at Texans10.96.8
29Courtland SuttonBroncos vs. Packers10.86.6
30Troy FranklinBroncos vs. Packers10.76.5
31Jordan AddisonVikings at Cowboys10.66.9
32Ladd McConkeyChargers at Chiefs10.56.6
33Terry McLaurinCommanders at Giants106.3
34Alec PierceColts at Seahawks9.86.4
34Rome OdunzeBears vs. Browns9.86.5
36Michael Pittman Jr.Colts at Seahawks9.75.1
37Romeo DoubsPackers at Broncos9.66
37Keenan AllenChargers at Chiefs9.65.8
39Jerry JeudyBrowns at Bears9.36.1
40Jayden HigginsTexans vs. Cardinals9.25.7
41Emeka EgbukaBuccaneers vs. Falcons96
42Chris GodwinBuccaneers vs. Falcons8.95.6
43Xavier WorthyChiefs vs. Chargers8.85.6
44D.J. MooreBears vs. Browns8.65.5
44CeeDee LambCowboys vs. Vikings8.65.6
46Darius SlaytonGiants vs. Commanders8.55.7
46Christian WatsonPackers at Broncos8.55.7
48Parker WashingtonJaguars vs. Jets8.35.2
49Kayshon BouttePatriots vs. Bills8.25.4
49Quentin JohnstonChargers at Chiefs8.25.2
51Elic AyomanorTitans at 49ers8.14.9
52Rashid ShaheedSeahawks vs. Colts85.2
52Jayden ReedPackers at Broncos85.3
54Mack HollinsPatriots vs. Bills7.85
55Devaughn VeleSaints vs. Panthers7.74.7
55Isaiah HodginsGiants vs. Commanders7.74.8
57Josh DownsColts at Seahawks7.64.1
58Michael WilsonCardinals at Texans7.54.4
58Malik WashingtonDolphins at Steelers7.54.5
60Adonai MitchellJets at Jaguars7.34.5

More Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings

 

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

National Football League
