2025 Week 15 WR Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our wide receiver rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected wide receivers in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top WRs to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

Puka Nacua is a must-start for the Rams. He is projected for 21.2 points against the Lions, who have struggled to slow top receivers. Ja’Marr Chase remains a high-end option as Cincinnati faces the Ravens, and he is projected for 20.2 points. Amon-Ra St. Brown is also one of the week’s best plays in a matchup with the Rams, who have been vulnerable against the pass.

Other wideouts to consider include Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Colts and Davante Adams against the Lions. Smith-Njigba has delivered steady production, and Indianapolis has had issues containing opposing receivers. Adams continues to see reliable volume and should remain heavily involved against Detroit.

Which fantasy WR sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

Rashid Shaheed is one of the best options as the Saints face the Panthers. He has been explosive all season and should see opportunities against a Carolina secondary that has struggled to contain big plays.

Denver’s Troy Franklin is another sleeper to monitor as the Broncos meet the Packers. Franklin has been involved in key situations and fits as a WR3 or flex option in deeper leagues.

Jayden Higgins of the Texans is also worth a look as Houston takes on the Cardinals. Higgins has worked his way into a steady WR3 role, and a breakout performance could come against an Arizona defense that has been vulnerable through the air. John Metchie III is another deeper-league option. He is rostered in only a small percentage of leagues and remains available on most waiver wires.

Other receivers to consider include Nico Collins against the Cardinals and Jakobi Meyers against the Jets. Collins has been one of C.J. Stroud’s most consistent targets, while Meyers has shown the ability to deliver strong fantasy outings.

Which wide receivers rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

Stefon Diggs is a bust candidate as he faces a Bills defense that has been strong against opposing receivers, especially at home. Diggs has been inconsistent this season, which adds more risk to this matchup.

Terry McLaurin is another fade as he takes on the Giants. New York has limited opposing receivers, and McLaurin has struggled to produce consistently. Courtland Sutton also carries plenty of risk against the Packers, who have been stout against the pass.

Additional wideouts to steer clear of include Ladd McConkey against the Chiefs, Deebo Samuel against the Giants, Christian Watson against the Broncos and Luther Burden III against the Browns. Each of these matchups features a defense that has excelled against wide receivers, making these players difficult to trust in a crucial fantasy week.

Matchup and reliability should guide your decisions. Buffalo has been one of the toughest defenses for receivers, which makes Diggs a risky start. The Giants have presented similar challenges, putting McLaurin in the avoid category as well.

Week 15 WR Fantasy Football Rankings

More Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings

