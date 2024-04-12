National Football League 2024 Houston Texans 7-round mock draft: Putting final touches on a contender Published Apr. 12, 2024 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Texans have been one of the NFL's most aggressive teams this offseason.

They acquired star receiver Stefon Diggs and former Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon via trades. They made big free-agent investments in edge rusher Danielle Hunter, defensive lineman Denico Autry and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. On paper, they've assembled a team that's poised to be one of the AFC's elite.

So what could be in store come draft time?

Houston doesn't have a first-round pick after trading No. 23 overall in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings last month, but the Texans do have three selections on Day 2: Nos. 42, 59 and 86. They also have two picks in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Here is FOX Sports' seven-round mock draft for Houston:

Round 2, No. 42 overall (via the Minnesota Vikings): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 186 pounds

2023 stats (14 games): 8 PBUs, 37 tackles (3.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks

Steven Nelson, who remains a free agent, isn't expecting to be back. That leaves a hole at starting cornerback alongside Derek Stingley Jr. The Texans have made low-risk, high-upside moves at the position in adding former top-10 picks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson on one-year deals, but they must be thinking long-term at the position.

Lassiter, an All-SEC second-team selection in 2023, showed his mettle against some of college football's best receivers. He allowed just a 38.5% completion rate in coverage last season, No. 1 in the SEC and fourth-best among FBS cornerbacks who played at least 299 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Round 2, No. 59 overall: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 366 pounds

2023 stats (14 games): 45 tackles (8 for loss), 2 sacks, 7 QB hits, 4 PBUs, 1 blocked kick (special teams)

Despite the heavy investment upfront in free agency (Hunter, Autry), it would be shocking to see the Texans leave Day 2 of the draft without taking a defensive lineman. They need a starting-caliber defensive tackle after trading Maliek Collins to the 49ers. The most significant addition to the spot has been ex-Jaguar Foley Fatukasi, who signed a one-year, $5.1 million deal in free agency.

The Texans could have a prime opportunity to keep Sweat, viewed as one of the top defensive tackles in this year's class, in state. His recent arrest in Austin on a charge of suspicion of driving while intoxicated may fuel character concerns, dropping his stock. Houston must do its homework to make sure Sweat is a culture fit, but the franchise has strong leadership in coach DeMeco Ryans and several veterans on the defensive line.

The former Longhorns star would be a tough prospect to pass on if he's available in the 50s. He was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Outland Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top interior lineman. At 366 pounds, he projects to be difficult for opposing offensive linemen to move, clearing up space and playmaking opportunities for his teammates.

Round 3, No. 86 overall (via the Philadelphia Eagles): Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2023 stats (12 games): 49 catches for 676 yards and 6 TDs

The Texans re-signed starting tight end Dalton Schultz on a three-year deal, but they need depth behind him. Houston's TE2, Brevin Jordan, is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season.

Sinnott had the fourth-highest athletic score among all tight ends who participated in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The first-team All-Big 12 selection and third-team AP All-American would bring more pass-catching value to a C.J. Stroud-led offense. He also has blocking upside as he played some fullback for Kansas State.

Round 4, No. 123 overall (via the Cleveland Browns): Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 305 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): Starting all 13 games at right tackle

Expect the Texans to dip into what's considered one of the deepest offensive tackle classes in years. Their No. 3 tackle, George Fant, departed in free agency to sign with the Seahawks. Fant started 13 games for Houston last season.

Jones, an honorable mention All-Big 12 in back-to-back seasons, makes sense as a potential replacement. He started 35 games at right tackle and 13 games at left tackle in his college career.

Round 4, No. 127 overall: Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

2023 stats (15 games): 109 tackles, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs

The Texans need a backup safety who could potentially grow into a starter, competing with free-agent acquisition Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Veteran Jimmie Ward, who's entering a contract year, missed seven games last season due to injury, and Jalen Pitre had an up-and-down second season. That contributed to Houston's inconsistency in the back end. In 2023, the team allowed 60 explosive receptions (20-plus yards), sixth-most in the league, according to Sportradar.

An honorable mention in the Pac-12 last season, Hampton led Washington in tackles. He has good length and speed for a safety (ran a 4.45-second 40 at his pro day), and built a reputation as an explosive striker as a tackler in college.

Round 6, No. 188 overall (via the Minnesota Vikings): Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 234 pounds

2023 stats (12 games): 44 tackles (6 for loss), 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, FR

The top of the Texans' linebacker room is set (Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Christian Harris), but Houston could use some depth and special teams value at this point in the draft.

A two-year starter at Notre Dame, Liufau has a burst and violence to his game that should make him valuable on Houston's high-ranked special teams unit as he develops on defense.

Round 6, No. 189 overall (via the Buffalo Bills): Keith Randolph Jr., DT, Illinois

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 296 pounds

2023 stats (10 games): 49 tackles (4 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 PBU

At Illinois, Randolph was top five in the FBS in tackles per game among defensive tackles. He would add more depth on the defensive line, which the Texans have made a priority this offseason.

Round 7, No. 238 overall (via the New Orleans Saints): Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville Measurables: 5-foot-9, 193 pounds

2023 stats (13 games): 181 carries for 1,128 yards and 13 TDs

Houston's running back room is led by Mixon and Dameon Pierce, but Jordan could be a change-of-pace option, being that he's smaller than those two. He led the ACC with 6.2 yards per carry and brings value as a kick returner.

TRADE! The Texans swap their final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, No. 247, to the 49ers for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

