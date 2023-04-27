2023 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Titans move up for QB Will Levis
The 2023 NFL Draft is in full swing!
A huge part of the draft process is the numerous trades made throughout the three-day period, and there has been no shortage of big-time moves thus far. The first round took place Thursday, when a total of seven trades were made.
Rounds 2 and 3 are taking place Friday, with some power moves having already been made early in the second round.
Here are all the trades that have been made so far.
Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3)
- Tennessee Titans traded up to No. 33 (via Arizona Cardinals)
Titans receive: No. 32 (Will Levis, QB, Kentucky) and No. 81
Cardinals receive: No. 41, No. 72 and 2024 third-rounder
- Las Vegas Raiders traded up to No. 35 (via Indianapolis Colts)
Raiders receive: No. 35 (Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame)
Colts receive: No. 38 and No. 141
- Atlanta Falcons traded up to No. 38 (via Colts)
Falcons receive: No. 38 (Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse)
Colts receive: No. 44 and No. 110
- Detroit Lions traded up to No. 45 (via Green Bay Packers)
Lions receive: No. 45 (Brian Branch, DB, Alabama)
Packers receive: No. 48 and No. 159
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to No. 48 (via Packers)
Buccaneers receive: No. 48 (Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State)
Packers receive: No. 50 and No. 179
- Kansas City Chiefs traded up to No. 55 (via Lions)
Chiefs receive: No. 55 (Rashee Rice, WR, SMU), No. 194
Lions receive: No. 63, No. 122, No. 249
- Chicago Bears traded up to No. 56 (via Jaguars)
Bears receive: No. 56 (Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami)
Jaguars receive: No. 61, No. 135
Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)
- Houston Texans traded up to No. 3 (via Cardinals)
Texans receive: No. 3 (Will Anderson, OLB, Alabama) and No. 105
Cardinals receive: No. 12 (later traded back to Arizona), No. 33 and 2024 first-rounder and third-rounder
- Cardinals traded back up to No. 6 (via Detriot Lions)
Cardinals receive: No. 6 (Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State) and No. 81
Lions receive: No. 12, No. 34 and No. 168
- Philadelphia Eagles traded up to No. 9 (via Chicago Bears)
Eagles receive: No. 9 (Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia)
Bears receive: No. 10 and 2024 fourth-rounder
- Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to No. 14 (via New England Patriots)
Steelers receive: No. 14 (Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia)
Patriots receive: No. 17 and No. 120
- New York Giants traded up to No. 24 (via Jacksonville Jaguars)
Giants receive: No. 24 (Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland)
Jaguars receive: No. 25, No. 160 and No. 240
- Buffalo Bills traded up to No. 25 (via Jaguars, formerly belonging to Giants)
Bills receive: No. 25 (Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah)
Jaguars receive: No. 27 and No. 130
*The Eagles traded the 94th overall pick and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Cardinals in exchange for the No. 66 overall pick in response to an investigation that revealed Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort violated the league's Anti-Tampering Policy by having "impermissible contact" with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon prior to hiring him as their head coach.
