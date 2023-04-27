National Football League
2023 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Titans move up for QB Will Levis
National Football League

2023 NFL Draft Trade Tracker: Titans move up for QB Will Levis

Updated Apr. 28, 2023 8:52 p.m. ET

The 2023 NFL Draft is in full swing!

A huge part of the draft process is the numerous trades made throughout the three-day period, and there has been no shortage of big-time moves thus far. The first round took place Thursday, when a total of seven trades were made.

Rounds 2 and 3 are taking place Friday, with some power moves having already been made early in the second round. 

Here are all the trades that have been made so far.

Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3)

Titans receive: No. 32 (Will Levis, QB, Kentucky) and No. 81
Cardinals receive: No. 41, No. 72 and 2024 third-rounder

Raiders receive: No. 35 (Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Colts receive: No. 38 and No. 141

Falcons receive: No. 38 (Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse)
Colts receive: No. 44 and No. 110

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions receive: No. 45 (Brian Branch, DB, Alabama)
Packers receive: No. 48 and No. 159

Buccaneers receive: No. 48 (Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State)
Packers receive: No. 50 and No. 179

Chiefs receive: No. 55 (Rashee Rice, WR, SMU), No. 194

Lions receive: No. 63, No. 122, No. 249

Bears receive: No. 56 (Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami)

Jaguars receive: No. 61, No. 135

Stay tuned for updates!

Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)

Texans receive: No. 3 (Will Anderson, OLB, Alabama) and No. 105
Cardinals receive: No. 12 (later traded back to Arizona), No. 33 and 2024 first-rounder and third-rounder

Cardinals receive: No. 6 (Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State) and No. 81
Lions receive: No. 12, No. 34 and No. 168

Eagles receive: No. 9 (Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia)
Bears receive: No. 10 and 2024 fourth-rounder

Steelers receive: No. 14 (Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia)
Patriots receive: No. 17 and No. 120

Giants receive: No. 24 (Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland)
Jaguars receive: No. 25, No. 160 and No. 240

  • Buffalo Bills traded up to No. 25 (via Jaguars, formerly belonging to Giants)

Bills receive: No. 25 (Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah)
Jaguars receive: No. 27 and No. 130

*The Eagles traded the 94th overall pick and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Cardinals in exchange for the No. 66 overall pick in response to an investigation that revealed Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort violated the league's Anti-Tampering Policy by having "impermissible contact" with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon prior to hiring him as their head coach.

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Draft picks and analysis: Titans take Will Levis 33rd overall
2023 NFL Draft picks and analysis: Titans take Will Levis 33rd overall
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes