National Football League 2023 NFL cuts tracker: Bucs releasing starting LT Donovan Smith Updated Mar. 7, 2023 5:10 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL offseason is off and running, as teams have begun to both re-sign and release their own players.

Here's a list of notable players who have reportedly been cut:

OT Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cap savings: $10 million

ADVERTISEMENT

CB Byron Jones, Miami Dolphins

Cap savings: $13.6 million

DL Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Cap savings: $21 million

LB Bud Dupree, Tennessee Titans

Cap savings: $9.4 million

LB Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Cap savings: $9.5 million

RB Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cap savings: $4 million

QB Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

Cap savings: $12 million

WR Kenny Golladay, New York Giants

Cap savings: $6.7 million

DB Bobby McCain, Washington Commanders

Cap savings: $4.4 million

QB Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Cap savings: $26.2 million

QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Cap savings: $40 million

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share