Miami Dolphins release cornerback Byron Jones

Published Mar. 7, 2023 2:57 p.m. EST

The Miami Dolphins have informed cornerback Byron Jones that he will be released at the start of the new NFL year on March 15, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

As ESPN noted, Jones will be a post-June 1 cut, clearing $13.6 million in cap space for the Dolphins.

Jones didn't play in 2022 due to an ankle and Achilles injury. The veteran cornerback posted messages on Twitter last month that injuries he endured playing in the NFL have made him unable to "run or jump." He also asked players to avoid taking the "pills" and "injections" that the league provides.

Jones, 30, signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with Miami in 2020 after spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Across the two seasons that he appeared in games for the Dolphins (2020-21), Jones averaged one interception, seven passes defensed and 37.5 combined tackles per season.

