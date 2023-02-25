National Football League
National Football League

Dolphins’ Byron Jones says he ‘can’t run or jump’ due to his injuries

Updated Feb. 25, 2023 2:47 p.m. EST

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones posted messages to Twitter on Saturday that bemoaned the physical toll football has taken on his body and appeared to criticize medical personnel.

"Much has changed in 8 years," he wrote. "Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

Jones, 30, has started 103 games over seven NFL seasons, including five with the Dallas Cowboys, who made him a first-round selection (27th overall) in the 2015 draft. He was a Pro Bowl selection for the Cowboys following the 2018 season. 

The former UConn star spent the entire 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list as he dealt with ankle and Achilles issues that required surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

His tweets came in response to an NFL post lauding his performance in the broad jump at the 2015 NFL Combine.

Jones went on to cast doubt on his football future, though he did not say he was retiring.

"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee," Jones wrote. "In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Miami Dolphins
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jeff Bezos reportedly denied chance to bid on Washington Commanders
nfl NFL related story
Jeff Bezos reportedly denied chance to bid on Washington Commanders
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes