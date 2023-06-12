National Basketball Association Tyler Herro reportedly expected to play for Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals Published Jun. 12, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Heat might be getting a major reinforcement back as their dreams of an NBA title hang in the balance.

Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable and is expected to suit up for Game 5 in hopes of playing on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reported. Herro, who is rehabbing from a broken right hand, will play if he can manage the discomfort and doesn't suffer a setback, ESPN added in its report.

Herro suffered the injury to his shooting hand in the Heat's first game of the playoffs, injuring it while diving for a ball late in the first half of Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He briefly remained in the game and even put up a shot while clearly laboring in pain.

Miami won that game and, eventually, the series, completing the surprise upset of No. 1 seed Milwaukee in five games. Herro was initially ruled out until the NBA Finals. The Heat pulled off a surprise run, defeating the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics in the ensuing two rounds.

While the Heat were able to make the NBA Finals without Herro, some of the magic has worn off. They allowed the Celtics to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals after going up 3-0 in the series. They trail the Nuggets 3-1 in the NBA Finals, losing the last two games as they scored 95 points or fewer in both contests.

Herro's scoring ability could be what the Heat need in order to keep the series alive on Monday night. He scored 20.1 points per game during the regular season, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.

The regular season was also the first time Herro's been a full-time starter, earning the promotion after he won Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22. Miami's win total took a dip, going from 53 wins in 2021-22 to 44 wins during the 2022-23 regular season. The Heat have gone 12-10 without him so far this postseason.

It's unknown if Herro will return to his spot in the starting lineup or come off the bench if he plays in Game 5.

