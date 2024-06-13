National Basketball Association Lakers return to JJ Redick, reportedly to formally interview him for HC job Published Jun. 13, 2024 10:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After a recent twist, JJ Redick's candidacy for the Los Angeles Lakers ' head-coaching vacancy appears to be back on track.

Redick will have his first formal interview with the Lakers this weekend, and a good sitdown will likely "move him to the forefront" of the team's search, ESPN reported Thursday. Redick will reportedly meet with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka in Los Angeles.

The Lakers' decision to bring in Redick comes a few days after their failed pursuit of UConn coach Dan Hurley. Los Angeles reportedly made Hurley a six-year, $70 million offer to become its next head coach, but he declined after meeting with the organization in Los Angeles last week.

Prior to the Lakers' pursuit of Hurley, Redick was the presumed favorite for the job after reportedly meeting with Pelinka at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago in May, ESPN reported. Pelinka has resumed conversations with Redick following Hurley's rejection, ESPN added in its report.

Redick, who played in the NBA for 15 seasons, is currently calling the NBA Finals for ABC. Earlier in June, The Athletic reported that the Lakers were zeroing in on Redick to be their next head coach.

"My focus is on the NBA Finals," Redick said in an interview with "GoJo and Golic" after that report emerged. "In terms of [the Lakers' job], that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that."

Redick taking the next steps in his candidacy suggests that he might be the frontrunner again. Members of Los Angeles' organization became "infatuated" with Redick during the process, The Athletic reported earlier in June. The Lakers have reportedly consulted former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Redick in college, throughout the process.

While Redick has never coached at the professional level or in the college game, he is viewed as an emerging talent in the coaching world. He was reportedly a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets ' coaching gig earlier this offseason and has interviewed for other head-coaching jobs. Redick, who was one of the better 3-point shooters in NBA history, has quickly climbed the broadcasting ranks after launching a podcast as a player. He joined ESPN's lead broadcasting crew this season.

Redick also has a clear connection to the Lakers' organization, having hosted a podcast, "Mind the Game," with LeBron James since March. The show discusses the state of basketball along with breaking down the X's and O's. James' future in L.A. is uncertain, however, as he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason.

Even though James is linked to Redick, he hasn't been involved in the Lakers' coaching search, The Athletic reported in May .

Beyond Hurley and Redick, former Hornets head coach and current New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego has reportedly been the other main candidate in the Lakers' search.

Following a first-round playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets , the team fired Darvin Ham after two seasons at the helm. It marked the second straight year that the Nuggets ended the Lakers' season, but last year L.A. reached the Western Conference finals.

