2025 NBA playoff odds tracker: Who will emerge from Play-In, first round?
Published Apr. 13, 2025 6:46 p.m. ET

The NBA postseason has arrived. 

The Play-In Tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, with a handful of teams looking to book a spot in the official playoff bracket. 

Can the Celtics defend their title? Will the retooled Lakers make a run to the Finals? Or, is it Oklahoma City's time to take over as top dog?

Check out the odds for the NBA playoffs as of April 13. 

EAST PLAY-IN

Magic (7) vs. Hawks (8)
April 15

Spread: Magic -5
Moneyline: Magic -205, Hawks +170
O/U: 218.5

Bulls (9) vs. Heat (10)
April 16

Spread: Bulls -1
Moneyline: Bulls -115, Heat -105
O/U: 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Cavaliers (1) vs. Play-In (8) — TBD

Celtics (2) vs. Play-In (7) — TBD

Knicks (3) vs. Pistons (6)
Season series: DET 3-1

Series winner: Knicks -425, Pistons +330

Game 1 odds: NY -7, ML: NY -290, O/U: 220.5

What to know: The Knicks have home-court advantage, but the Pistons beat New York twice in Madison Square Garden this season. In Detroit's final two wins over the Knicks, All-Star guard Cade Cunningham had 36 points in each game. 

Pacers (4) vs. Bucks (5)
Season series: MIL 3-1

Series winner: Pacers -190, Bucks +155

Game 1 odds: IND -4.5, ML: IND -192, O/U: 226

What to know: The two teams faced off last season in the first round, with Indy winning 4-2. The Pacers then made their way to the conference finals, where they lost to Boston. Milwaukee has not made it past the first round in the last two years. 

WEST PLAY-IN

Warriors (7) vs. Grizzlies (8)
April 15

Spread: Warriors -6.5
Moneyline: Warriors -265, Grizzlies +215
O/U: 232

Kings (9) vs. Mavericks (10)
April 16

Spread: Kings -5
Moneyline: Kings -205, Mavs +170
O/U: 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Thunder (1) vs. Play-In (8) — TBD

Rockets (2) vs. Play-In (7) — TBD

Lakers (3) vs. Wolves (6)
Season series: Tied 2-2

Series winner: Lakers -195, Wolves +160

Game 1 odds: LA -4.5, ML: LA -185, O/U 218.5

What to know: The Wolves faced the Luka Doncic-led Lakers only once this season, with L.A. winning 111-102 at home. However, Minnesota was missing both Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle.

Nuggets (4) vs. Clippers (5)
Season series: Tied 2-2

Series winner: Nuggets -195, Clippers +160

Game 1 odds: DEN -3.5, ML: DEN -162, O/U 223

What to know: Kawhi Leonard didn't play a single game against the Nuggets during the regular season. In six March games, Leonard is averaging 26.7 points while shooting 54.3% from the field, 50% from 3 and 85.6% from the line.

