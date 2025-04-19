National Basketball Association
Timberwolves rout Lakers in series opener, overcome Luka Doncic's 37 points
Updated Apr. 19, 2025 11:27 p.m. ET

Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points, Naz Reid added 23 with six 3-pointers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame Luka Doncic's 37-point Lakers playoff debut for a 117-95 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Anthony Edwards had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the first-round series opener for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who weathered Doncic's 16-point first quarter in front of a roaring LA crowd.

Minnesota then took control with a 38-20 second quarter and poured it on after halftime, showcasing its veteran poise and playoff experience. Julius Randle and Edwards hit four 3-pointers apiece as the Timberwolves made a franchise playoff-record 21 3-pointers on 42 attempts — with many of those shots taken without a defender in sight.

LeBron James had 19 points to begin his 18th NBA postseason, but the third-seeded Lakers were overwhelmed by the Wolves' shot-making and playoff poise.

While Los Angeles is still searching for chemistry after acquiring Doncic two months ago, Minnesota is eager to improve on last season's run to the Western Conference finals.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

One day after the Dallas Mavericks' season ended in the Play-In Tournament, Doncic produced the 11th-highest scoring playoff game of his career — and it wasn't nearly enough, thanks to the Timberwolves' prolific team effort.

Reid has a history of standout road performances against the Lakers, and he led the Wolves' rally in the middle quarters. Minnesota went ahead by 26 in the third quarter.

Los Angeles finally rallied in the fourth, trimming the deficit to 12 points on a barrage from Doncic, but Minnesota comfortably held on for its 18th win in its last 22 games.

The Lakers opened a playoff series at home with a full building for the first time since 2012 — but they got that homecourt advantage by the smallest margin. Los Angeles won 50 games, while the sixth-seeded Timberwolves won 49 in the tight Western Conference.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

