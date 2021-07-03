National Basketball Association NBA Playoffs: Top Moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 6 just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Eastern Conference finals could come to an end on Saturday, but not without a fight.

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to close out the series and advance to their first NBA Finals since 1974, while the Atlanta Hawks will look to avoid elimination in Game 6.

The Bucks are without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo , who remains out after he hyperextended his knee in a Game 4 loss.

On the other side, Hawks' star Trae Young returned for Game 6. The 22-year-old accidentally stepped on an official's foot in the third quarter of the Hawks' Game 3 loss, suffering a bone bruise in his right foot that caused him to miss the last two games of the series.

If the Bucks win, they’ll move on to compete against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. But if the Hawks prevail, Atlanta will force a Game 7 in Milwaukee on Monday.

Here are the top moments from Game 6:

Saturday's game got off to a rocky start. Right out of the gate, the first few minutes were riddled with turnovers and bad shots … and bad passes. But the Bucks were able to get into the swing of things first, attacking the paint early.

Once again, Jrue Holiday stepped up early for the Bucks in the absence of Antetokounmpo.

The veteran guard was on fire with eight of the Bucks' first 28 points.

Midway through the first frame, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez – who also ended the first frame with eight points for the Bucks – connected on an alley-oop to extend Milwaukee's lead to 15-4.

Things got off to a slower start for Atlanta. Young made his first basket of the night on a driving layup that left him on the ground. He finished with three points before exiting the game with 3:42 left in the first.

It was Bogdan Bogdanovic who led the Hawks with seven points in the first.

The Bucks went on an 8-0 run as the minutes ticked down, ending the first period in the lead, 28-24.

