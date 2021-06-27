NBA playoffs: Top moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 3

National Basketball Association
The Atlanta Hawks struck the first blow of the series. Then the Milwaukee Bucks responded with a significant counter.

In Game 3, both teams were hoping to gain the upper hand by moving halfway to securing an NBA Finals berth.

In the end, it was the Bucks who seized control by way of a 113-102 victory over the Hawks.

Trae Young scored 35 points but was not able to overcome the 71 combined points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Here are the top moments from Game 3:

Milwaukee Bucks 113, Atlanta Hawks 102 (Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

The Hawks literally got off to a fast start, with center Clint Capela outrunning the entire Bucks team for an early dunk to score the first points of the game.

After making just one 3-pointer in Game 2, Young exceeded that output in the first quarter of Game 3, as he knocked down two quick 3s while showing off his patented floater.

An explosive first quarter from Young ended with him totaling 14 points and guiding the Hawks to a 32-27 lead.

After the Hawks got out to an early double-digit lead, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks battled back in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo recorded multiple highlight-worthy plays to cut into the Hawks' lead.

While Antetokounmpo came to life for the Bucks, the Hawks were kept afloat in the second quarter by the offense of Danilo Gallinari.

The veteran reserve forward contributed nine first-half points.

Of course, Young joined in the action late in the second quarter.

He continued to shoot deep 3-pointers while getting his teammates involved for easy shots.

At halftime, the game was tied at 56. Young had 17 points to go with three assists, and Antetokounmpo had contributed 16 points and seven rebounds.

Young continued his relentless onslaught in the third quarter, starting the second half the same way he did the first: with a double-digit scoring quarter.

After the Hawks received a bench boost from Gallinari in the first half, the Bucks got their bench boost from Bobby Portis in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, the Bucks' second All-Star, Khris Middleton, decided it was his time to shine.

He knocked down three 3-pointers in a row and four in the quarter as part of a 20-point explosion in the first seven minutes to give the Bucks the lead.

Middleton's fourth-quarter offensive outburst led the way as the Bucks secured a Game 3 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

