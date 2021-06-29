National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 4 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The city of Atlanta is making do without its latest favorite son in Tuesday's Game 4.

All eyes were on Trae Young's status coming into the pivotal tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, Young suffered a bone bruise when he inadvertently stepped on a referee's foot late in the third quarter.

The 22⁠-year-old guard was questionable heading into Game 4, but ahead of tipoff, news broke that he would be out of Atlanta's lineup.

But no matter. Even without Young, the Hawks were able to build a 13-point lead going into halftime, thanks to an all-hands-on-deck effort from the team.

Here are the top moments from Game 4:

In the early going, the Hawks showed little to no sign of struggling without their All-Star point guard.

They jumped to a quick 10-2 lead, thanks to some excellent two-man work between John Collins and Clint Capela.

While the big men were active for the Hawks, so was the player starting in place of Young.

Lou Williams reminded the Bucks why he is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner in the first quarter, scoring seven quick points to steady the Hawks.

To close the quarter, Danilo Gallinari caught fire from deep to ensure the Hawks' lead at the end of the frame.

Even with the Hawks' fast start, it was only a matter of time before the Bucks got into a rhythm of their own.

Their All-Star duo of Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo hooked up for this beautiful lob in the second quarter.

But in the end, the Hawks held firm to take a 51-38 lead into halftime.

Williams led his team in scoring at the half, and eight Hawks scored in the first 24 minutes of play.

In search of a jolt of energy to start the second half, Antetokounmpo provided that for the Bucks, showcasing the two-way impact that has made him an MVP and defensive player of the year.

The game came to a halt later in the third, when Antetokounmpo suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury on a play at the basket.

The crowd in Atlanta was silent as the Bucks' star was helped off the court.

The Hawks proceeded to go on a 12-point run, extending their lead to 20 late in the third.

Then, much to everyone's confusion, Giannis came back from the locker room.

Undeterred, Bogdan Bogdanovic kept the Hawks rolling, refusing to let up the pressure late in the third.

