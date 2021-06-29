National Basketball Association Giannis Antetokounmpo exits Milwaukee Bucks' Game 4 with knee injury 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The story of the 2021 NBA playoffs has been injuries to star players.

That story continued in a harrowing way in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a left knee injury that removed him from the game.

The injury came in the third quarter, with Antetokounmpo trying to prevent a lob at the rim for the Atlanta Hawks before coming down awkwardly on his left knee.

Antetokounmpo was helped off the court, and the injury was soon announced to be a hyperextended left knee. He later returned to his team's bench but was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

FOX Sports Injury & Performance Analyst Dr. Matt Provencher offered his analysis:

"From the video, you can see that Antetokounmpo hyperextends his left knee as he comes down to the floor, and Hawks center Clint Capela’s leg also comes in contact with Giannis' leg. This slightly forces his tibia backward and puts the knee back into hyperextension. He hyperextended it as he came down on the floor — at least 10 degrees or slightly more — but instantaneously comes back to a neutral knee position as he goes down to the floor in obvious pain.

"This type of knee injury — a hyperextension that does not involve a lot of twisting or lateral movement — can be one or a combination of several injuries to the knee, including what is most common, a capsular injury to the back of the knee, which is the most minor injury scenario, as well as bone bruising to the front of the knee. However, it could also be an injury to the capsule of the knee and/or meniscus, and if really severe, it could involve a partial or even more serious ligament injury.

"Of course, it is still too soon to tell, and we will await confirmation from the team, but it is pretty good news that he was able to walk back to the locker room under his own power. If it is just a capsular sprain and possibly a bone bruise, we could see Antetokounmpo back as soon as in a few days or maybe after one or two weeks to allow the capsule injury and/or bone bruise to heal. Once these heal, strong players such as Giannis usually do very well and come back quite strong and perform at a top level."

The Eastern Conference finals had already been dealt a big injury blow, as it was announced before tipoff of Game 4 that Hawks point guard Trae Young would miss the game because of a bone bruise in his right foot.

Now, Antetokounmpo becomes the latest star to suffer an injury in a postseason that has become a war of attrition.

The Hawks, who jumped to an early lead Tuesday even without Young, continued cruising after Antetokounmpo's injury — to the tune of a 110-88 victory to even the series 2-2.

After yet another of the NBA's great players suffered an injury, there was an outpouring of support and concern on social media.

