National Basketball Association How Trae Young's foot injury derailed the best betting trend in the NBA playoffs 1 hour ago

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

For the past three weeks, I’ve played plenty of "overs" on Trae Young’s points total and made plenty of bets on Young to be the leading scorer in any given game.

The formula was simple: the Atlanta Hawks superstar was getting ample usage and volume, but his props were too low.

Young began a scorching-hot prop run after Game 2 of Atlanta’s Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Philadelphia 76ers on June 8. In that game, the former Oklahoma Sooner shot 6-for-16 from the floor – including 1-for-7 from 3 – and finished with 21 points.

Heading into Game 3 against Philly, I saw the Young "overs" as a great opportunity. His point prop dipped to over/under 27.5, and his odds to lead the game in scoring ballooned to +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total). I perceived the situation as a great "buy low" spot on a player that was due to improve on the stat sheet.

Lo and behold, Young hit a 3-pointer in the final minutes to finish as the game’s top scorer with 28 points.

Lucky? Sure. Winner? Yes.

Trae went on to be the top scorer in Games 4, 5 and 6 at great plus-prices.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Young led all scorers again with 48 points. And he was well on his way in Game 3 before accidentally stepping on an official and bruising a bone in his right foot in the third quarter. Young flew "over" his point prop with 35, but Khris Middleton finished with 38.

"[My foot] is sore right now," Young told reporters after Sunday’s game. "It’s hurting. It’s frustrating."

So now what?

Well, now the handicap is almost impossible. Instead of justifying a bet based on Young’s expected usage and volume, we’re now guessing how effective he’ll be with a bad wheel. And predicting an injured player’s performance is one of the toughest things to do in sports betting.

It’s almost like … flipping a coin.

"If Trae is announced to start, we don’t expect to see a huge discrepancy in his prop lines," FOX Bet trading manager Shane Holden told me. "Maybe it’s one or two points less than usual, and that’s more relative to an increased probability of him leaving the game with an injury.

"But in a game of this magnitude, we would expect him to play his projected minutes or be ruled out. If he doesn’t play, all bets will be void."

FOX Bet is currently dealing Young’s Game 4 point prop at over/under 29.5 with heavy juice to the "under" at -143. The market number was identical in the previous game (29.5), but that was without a busted foot.

It makes no sense that there hasn’t been an adjustment off 29.5, especially considering that nobody knows the seriousness of Young’s injury. He relies so much on cutting and quickness to get buckets and odds are good that he’ll be limited in those areas. And will he get proper lift on his jumper?

Nobody knows. Nobody.

Before Young’s injury, you could pencil him in for 20-plus shots and seven 3-point attempts a night. It’s no sure thing that the quantity will be there on Tuesday, yet his prop numbers remain high and his effectiveness is simply unknown.

I don’t see a point in firing on Trae Young’s props tonight. I want no part of the "over" 29.5, there’s no way I’m laying -143 to go "under," and I’m certainly not betting Young to be the leading scorer (+250) when I don’t even know if he can cut properly or move freely.

It’s OK to admit when you don’t have an edge.

It’s also OK to watch Game 4 closely and recalibrate your attack for Game 5.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

