NBA Playoffs: Top Moments from Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 5

If Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals proves anything, it will be which team has the better supporting cast.

Both the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks have been hit with the injury bug in a major way at the worst possible time, with Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo both being ruled out of Game 5 for their respective teams.

Now, with the series knotted at two games apiece, both teams will have to lean on their supporting casts that helped complement their superstar leaders.

Whichever teams' "others" prove to be better will push them one win closer to the NBA Finals.

Here are the top moments from Game 5:

If there were questions about who would step up early for the Bucks in the absence of Antetokounmpo, they were answered emphatically by Jrue Holiday.

The veteran guard was on fire early with seven of the Bucks' first 10 points.

Holiday didn't just make his presence felt as a scorer either in the first quarter.

He was getting his teammates involved as well, evidenced by this assist to Bobby Portis in transition.

But the real star of the opening frame was Brook Lopez, who seemingly lived above the rim all quarter with multiple thunderous dunks.

The endless highlights from the Bucks played a major role in them building a 36-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.

