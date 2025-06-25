National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Mock Draft: Final Edition Ahead of Draft Night Updated Jun. 25, 2025 5:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won the NBA Finals, wrapping up the 2024-25 campaign.

But today, all 30 teams will be looking to improve their roster through the 2025 NBA Draft. While Cooper Flagg is nearly a lock to be the first overall pick, there are still several questions as to how the rest of the first round will play out.

Several big trades have already been made over the past week, as Kevin Durant was sent to the Rockets in exchange for veteran guards Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The Suns will receive six draft picks, including the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The other five picks are second-round selections. Additionally, the Boston Celtics reportedly traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal. The Hawks sent Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in this year's draft to the Brooklyn Nets, and Georges Niang to the Celtics.

When you factor these trades in along with the fact that over 50 prospects withdrew their names from the draft over the past month, expect some surprises at the Barclays Center. With that in mind, let's dive into FOX Sports Research's final NBA mock draft— with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 25.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Flagg odds to be 1st overall pick: -20000

Not much to discuss here, as the Duke phenom is nearly guaranteed to be a Maverick. Flagg is one of four freshman in the last 25 years to average 20 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three in conference play— joining Michael Beasley, CJ McCollum, and Kevin Durant.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Harper odds to be 2nd overall pick: -8000

Nearly another lock here, Harper is a bonafied scorer who will be an incredible edition to a San Antonio team that already has a prolific young core anchored by Victor Wembanyama. Against Notre Dame, he became the first Division-I freshman with at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game since Oklahoma’s Trae Young in 2018. He also became the first Division-I freshman to score 35+ points in consecutive games over the last 15 seasons.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Bailey odds to be 3rd overall pick: -600

While Philadelphia already has Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, Edgecombe will likely be a 76er due to his unique talent and Ace Bailey's cancellation of his visit with the team earlier in the week. Just like Ja'Kobe Walter last season, he is another Baylor true freshman that can score in multiple ways and has elite athleticism.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Knueppel odds to be 4th overall pick: -250

Over the past few days, the Duke freshman has become a huge favorite to go in the top five, with his odds to be drafted within those picks shooting to -1000. Knueppel's stock really rose after an impressive NCAA Tournament, where he posted two 20-point games and shot 10-of-18 from three. He is one of the two best shooters in this draft and also is a surprising playmaker.

5. Utah Jazz: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Fears odds to be 5th overall pick: -125

Fears is a combo guard that can help any team with his offensive skill-set. The Jazz can go in several different ways here, but he is the safest option and should immediately help them. One thing he'll need to improve on is his three-point shooting, as he only shot 28% beyond the arc.

6. Washington Wizards: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey odds to be 6th overall pick: -110

Bailey is a top three prospect in this draft, but he has declined visits with the 76ers, Hornets and Jazz— so Washington is the next option. Averaging 17.6 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds, Bailey is a high-ceiling player with the tools to excel both offensively and defensively.



Ace Bailey, left, and Dylan Harper are figured to be among the top lottery picks. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach odds to be 7th overall pick: +225

With a 7-6 wingspan and high level play at both Duke and the international level with South Sudan, Maluach has one of the highest ceilings in this draft given his freakish athleticism and the tenacity he's exhibited thus far. He will be a big addition to a Pelicans team that features long and athletic players like Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Sadiq Bey, and Yves Missi.

8. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Johnson odds to be fourth 8th pick: +300

Tre Johnson is arguably the best distance shooter in this draft, and the Texas guard had the numbers to prove it. He averaged 19.9 points per game and led all freshman in Division-I in scoring– and yes, that includes Cooper Flagg. More importantly, he shot a whopping 39.7% from three on 6.8 attempts per contest.

9. Toronto Raptors: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen odds to be 9th overall pick: +500

No one can forget his iconic buzzer-beater against Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but Queen has been a stud since the jump. At 6'10, 250 pounds, he has an incredible touch for a big man and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the paint.

10. Phoenix Suns (from Houston): Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Jakucionis odds to be 10th overall pick: +600

Phoenix obtained this pick when sending Kevin Durant to Houston along with receiving Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The Suns will need a true point guard to helps support those two along with Bradley Beal— and Jakucionis is the best one in the draft. He is an is an elite playmaker who can shoot it from three as well.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles odds to be 11th overall pick: +425

At 6'7, 245 pounds, Murray-Boyles is one of the more athletic players in this draft, and would be a nice compliment to DeAndre Ayton and Donovan Clingan. He plays defense at an above-average level and has a top-notch motor. He'll need to improve his shooting, as he only shot 26.5% from three.

12. Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, F, France

Essengue odds to be 12th overall pick: +650

France continues to produce top-tier prospects after boasting the likes of Wemby and Zaccharie Risacher to name a few, and Essengue could be the next one in line. A 6'9 forward whose just 18 years old, he took a huge jump for Bundesliga club Ulm in the 2024-25 campaign— averaging 12.4 points per game 5.3 in Euro Cup play.

Noa Essengue is among the top international prospects who should be selected in the early part of the first round. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento): Egor Demin, G, BYU

Demin odds to be 13th overall pick: +425

Another player whose stock really rose after a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, Demin is an intriguing prospect— as the Moscow-born player is a 6'9 point forward. He also has experience at the international club level, having played for the Real Madrid B team. He's also another player who needs to improve his shooting, hitting just 27.3% of his shots from three.

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta): Thomas Sorber, F, Georgetown

Sorber odds to be 14th overall pick: +1000

Sorber only played in 24 games this season due to a foot injury, but that was enough to guarantee him first round status. He averaged 14.5 points along 8.5 rebounds and demonstrated his ability to be a prolific rim protector with 2.0 blocks per game and 1.5 steals.

15. OKC Thunder (from Miami via LA Clippers): Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

Coward odds to be 15th overall pick: +400

Coward played at Eastern Washington for two seasons before transferring to Washington State, where he only played six games due to a shoulder injury. Still, he's a 6'6 guard with a shocking 7'2 wingspan. And in those six games, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando): Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Richardson odds to be 16th overall pick: +1800

With Desmond Bane being sent to the Magic, Memphis will need to find a way to replace his scoring output. Richardson has everything you want from a combo guard— the abiltiy to penetrate the lane, find the open man, and knock down jumpers. But measuring at just over six feet at the combine, he falls just outside of the lottery. If he was 6'3 or 6'4, he'd be a top-10 pick.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston): Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Carter odds to be 17th overall pick: +900

Bryant has moved up draft boards after his combine performance, measuring at 6'6 barefoot with a 6'11 wingspan and 39.5 inch vertical. While he played a supporting role in Tuscon, he has the upside to be a strong two-way player for any team. He also shot 37.1% from three.

18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis): Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

Newell odds to be 18th overall pick: +750

A five-star prospect who was ranked the fourth-best power forward in his high school class and 16th best player overall (247Sports), Newell flew under the radar this year due to playing for a Georgia team that went 8-10 in SEC play. Still, he measured at 6'9 barefoot at the combine and averaged 15.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds in his lone season in Athens.

19. Brooklyn Nets (form Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans): Joan Beringer, C, France

Beringer odds to be 19th overall pick: +1600

Another French product here, the 18-year old 6'11 big man for Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenian league) is a project player that would benefit greatly from the tutlege of Nic Claxton in Brooklyn.

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State): Liam McNeeley, G, UConn

McNeeley odds to be 20th overall pick: +200

McNeeley could feasibly go much higher than this, as any team could use his services. Measuring at just under 6'7 at the combine, he was forced to be a playmaker at UConn this past season and did a great job. He's also a knockdown shooter and continues to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota): Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

Wolf odds to be 21st overall pick: +750

Wolf is maybe the best passing big man in this draft class, but sometimes it gets him in trouble— as he averaged 3.2 turnovers per game this year. Still, he is one of the most exciting players in the draft— with the ability to post up, shoot the long ball, pass, and rebound. He'll need to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta): Nolan Traore, G, France

Traore odds to be 22nd overall pick: +330

Yup, another French player. Traore just turned 19 a few days ago and was one of the better young guards in the French league this past year. He posted 11.6 points per game along with 5.1 assists.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana): Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Clifford odds to be 23rd overall pick: +750

Nique Clifford was just a machine for Colorado State, being one of just two players in all of Division-I to average 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game (Doctor Bradley— Arkansas Pine Bluff). He plays like a power forward despite being a 6'6 guard. He has potential to be the steal of the draft.

24. OKC Thunder (from LA Clippers): Will Riley, G, Illinois

Riley odds to be 24th overall pick: +600

At 6'8 with a decent shooting stroke, Riley fits exactly what OKC likes— long and athletic wings who will play hard defense and run the floor. He has strong instincts with the ball in his hands and should continue to develop at a fast rate in the NBA.

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver): Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Reynaud odds to be 25th overall pick: +900

The 7'1 Frenchman out of Stanford was the only player in Division-I to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this year. He also shot 34.7% from three on 5.5 attempts per contest, making his size and ability to stretch the floor extemely valuable to any team.

26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York): Walter Clayton, PG, Florida

The star of the NCAA Tournament this year, Clayton provides Brooklyn with both playmaking and scoring ability. He became the first player with a 30-point game in the Elite 8 and National Semifinals of the same NCAA Tournament since Indiana State’s Larry Bird in 1979.

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston): Noah Penda, G/F, France

Penda comes in at 6'8, 225 pounds and has nearly a seven-foot wingspan. He's only 20 years old and has great instincts on the defensive end of the floor. Another French product, he has the chance to be an incredible role player.

28. Boston Celtics: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Kalkbrenner could easily go in the top 20 given he's over seven-feet tall and shoots 34.4% from three. He won Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times and has the makings of a Boston Celtic written all over him.

29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah): Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

The SEC Player of the Year and winner of the Karl Malone Award (given to the country's top power forward), Broome shows up when it matters. Against Michigan State in the Elite 8, he became the first player with 25 points and 10 rebounds on 75% shooting to send his team to the Final Four since Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984.

30. LA Clippers (from OKC): Drake Powell, G, North Carolina

Powell's numbers weren't gaudy in his lone season at North Carolina, but he has the size to be a productive wing and also shot 37.4% from the three-point line. His upside is definitely there, as he was the 11th ranked player in his high school class and second-ranked small forward (247Sports).

Drake Powell decided to keep his name in the draft and will aim to be a first-round selection. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

