National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Mock Draft: Flagg at No. 1 and first-round shakeup after 50 withdrawals Updated May. 30, 2025 8:11 p.m. ET

FOX Sports Research

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it to the NBA Finals, while the Indiana Pacers lead the New York Knicks 3-2 in the East.

But on June 25th, all 30 teams will be looking to improve their roster through the 2025 NBA Draft. While Cooper Flagg is nearly a lock to be the first overall pick, there are still several questions as to how the rest of the first round will play out.

Several notable prospects have withdrawn their names to return to college, such as Yaxel Lendeborg, Tahaad Pettiford, Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, and Alex Condon to name a few. Expect to see a lot of surprises in the first round with so many entrants having withdrawn their name. As of May 30th, a total 50 of the early entry candidates have withdrawn their name from the draft.

With that in mind, let's dive into FOX Sports Research's first NBA mock draft.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Flagg odds to be first overall pick: -100000

The freshman sensation might be the most heralded prospect to enter the draft in over a decade. There is almost no chance the Mavericks pass on him, as he's a game-changer on both ends of the floor. Flagg is one of four freshman in the last 25 years to average 20 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three in conference play— joining Michael Beasley, CJ McCollum, and Kevin Durant.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Harper odds to be second overall pick: -5000

Harper is a bonafied scorer who will be an incredible edition to a San Antonio team that already has a prolific young core anchored by Victor Wembanyama. Against Notre Dame, he became the first Division-I freshman with at least 35 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a game since Oklahoma’s Trae Young in 2018. He also became the first Division-I freshman to score 35+ points in consecutive games over the last 15 seasons.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey odds to be third overall pick: +100

Averaging 17.6 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds, Bailey is a high-ceiling player with the tools to excel both offensively and defensively. Playing with Harper at Rutgers was also great preparation for the NBA. Early in the season, they became he second freshman duo in 15 years to both score 35+ points in a game. The last freshman duo to do that was Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox.

Ace Bailey, left, and Dylan Harper are figured to be among the top lottery picks. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

4. Charlotte Hornets: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Just like Ja'Kobe Walter last season, Edgecombe is another Baylor true freshman that can score in multiple ways and has elite athleticism. He and LaMelo Ball should be an exciting backcourt for Charlotte to continue to build off.

5. Utah Jazz: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Fears is a combo guard that can help any team with his offensive skill-set. The Jazz can go in several different ways here, but he is the safest option and should immediately help them. One thing he'll need to improve on is his three-point shooting, as he only shot 28% beyond the arc.

6. Washington Wizards: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

With a 7-6 wingspan and high level play at both Duke and the international level with South Sudan, Maluach has one of the highest ceilings in this draft given his freakish athleticism and the tenacity he's exhibited thus far.

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Knueppel's stock really rose after an impressive NCAA Tournament, where he posted two 20-point games and shot 10-of-18 from three. He is one of the two best shooters in this draft and also is a surprising playmaker.

Cooper Flagg, center, is flanked by fellow top-10 prospects Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

8. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Tre Johnson is arguably the best distance shooter in this draft, and the Texas guard had the numbers to prove it. He averaged 19.9 points per game and led all freshman in Division-I in scoring– and yes, that includes Cooper Flagg. More importantly, he shot a whopping 39.7% from three on 6.8 attempts per contest.

9. Toronto Raptors: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

No one can forget his iconic buzzer-beater against Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but Queen has been a stud since the jump. At 6'10, 250 pounds, he has an incredible touch for a big man and isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the paint.

10. Houston Rockets: Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Easily the best true point guard in the draft, Jakucionis is an elite playmaker who can shoot it from three as well. With an aging Fred VanVleet, he would be the perfect fit for a Rockets team that was so close to taking down the Warriors in the playoffs.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

At 6'7, 245 pounds, Murray-Boyles is one of the more athletic players in this draft, and would be a nice compliment to DeAndre Ayton and Donovan Clingan. He plays defense at an above-average level and has a top-notch motor. He'll need to improve his shooting, as he only shot 26.5% from three.

12. Chicago Bulls: Egor Demin, G, BYU

Another player whose stock really rose after a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, Demin is an intriguing prospect— as the Moscow-born player is a 6'9 point forward. He also has experience at the international club level, having played for the Real Madrid B team. He's also another player who needs to improve his shooting, hitting just 27.3% of his shots from three.

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento): Noa Essengue, F, France

France continues to produce top-tier prospects after boasting the likes of Wemby and Zaccharie Risacher to name a few, and Essengue could be the next one in line. A 6'9 forward whose just 18 years old, he took a huge jump for Bundesliga club Ulm in the 2024-25 campaign— averaging 12.4 points per game 5.3 in Euro Cup play.

Noa Essengue is among the top international prospects who should be selected in the early part of the first round. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta): Thomas Sorber, F, Georgetown

Sorber only played in 24 games this season due to a foot injury, but that was enough to guarantee him first round status. He averaged 14.5 points along 8.5 rebounds and demonstrated his ability to be a prolific rim protector with 2.0 blocks per game and 1.5 steals.

15. OKC Thunder (from Miami via LA Clippers): Will Riley, G, Illinois

At 6'8 with a decent shooting stroke, Riley fits exactly what OKC likes— long and athletic wings who will play hard defense and run the floor. He has strong instincts with the ball in his hands and should continue to develop at a fast rate in the NBA.

16. Orlando Magic: Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Richardson has everything you want from a combo guard— the abiltiy to penetrate the lane, find the open man, and knock down jumpers. But measuring at just over six feet at the combine, he falls just outside of the lottery. If he was 6'3 or 6'4, he'd be a top-10 pick.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston): Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Bryant has moved up draft boards after his combine performance, measuring at 6'6 barefoot with a 6'11 wingspan and 39.5 inch vertical. While he played a supporting role in Tuscon, he has the upside to be a strong two-way player for any team. He also shot 37.1% from three.

18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis): Liam McNeeley, G, UConn

McNeeley could feasibly go much higher than this, as any team could use his services. Measuring at just under 6'7 at the combine, he was forced to be a playmaker at UConn this past season and did a great job. He's also a knockdown shooter and continues to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

19. Brooklyn Nets (form Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans): Joan Beringer, C, France

Another French product here, the 18-year old 6'11 big man for Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenian league) is a project player that would benefit greatly from the tutlege of Nic Claxton in Brooklyn.

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State): Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

A five-star prospect who was ranked the fourth-best power forward in his high school class and 16th best player overall (247Sports), Newell flew under the radar this year due to playing for a Georgia team that went 8-10 in SEC play. Still, he measured at 6'9 barefoot at the combine and averaged 15.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds in his lone season in Athens.

21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota): Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

Wolf is maybe the best passing big man in this draft class, but sometimes it gets him in trouble— as he averaged 3.2 turnovers per game this year. Still, he is one of the most exciting players in the draft— with the ability to post up, shoot the long ball, pass, and rebound. He'll need to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

22. Atlanta Hawks (from LA Lakers via New Orleans): Nolan Traore, G, France

Yup, another French player. Traore just turned 19 a few days ago and was one of the better young guards in the French league this past year. He posted 11.6 points per game along with 5.1 assists.

23. Indiana Pacers: Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Nique Clifford was just a machine for Colorado State, being one of just two players in all of Division-I to average 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game (Doctor Bradley— Arkansas Pine Bluff). He plays like a power forward despite being a 6'6 guard. He has potential to be the steal of the draft.

24. OKC Thunder (from LA Clippers): Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

Coward played at Eastern Washington for two seasons before transferring to Washington State, where he only played six games due to a shoulder injury. Still, he's a 6'6 guard with a shocking 7'2 wingspan. And in those six games, he averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver): Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

The 7'1 Frenchman out of Stanford was the only player in Division-I to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this year. He also shot 34.7% from three on 5.5 attempts per contest, making his size and ability to stretch the floor extemely valuable to any team.

26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York): Drake Powell, G, North Carolina

Powell's numbers weren't gaudy in his lone season at North Carolina, but he has the size to be a productive wing and also shot 37.4% from the three-point line. His upside is definitely there, as he was the 11th ranked player in his high school class and second-ranked small forward (247Sports).

Drake Powell decided to keep his name in the draft and will aim to be a first-round selection. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston): Noah Penda, G/F, France

Penda comes in at 6'8, 225 pounds and has nearly a seven-foot wingspan. He's only 20 years old and has great instincts on the defensive end of the floor. Another French product, he has the chance to be an incredible role player.

28. Boston Celtics: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Kalkbrenner could easily go in the top 20 given he's over seven-feet tall and shoots 34.4% from three. He won Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times and has the makings of a Boston Celtic written all over him.

29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah): Walter Clayton, PG, Florida

The star of the NCAA Tournament this year, Clayton provides Phoenix with both playmaking and scoring ability. He became the first player with a 30-point game in the Elite 8 and National Semifinals of the same NCAA Tournament since Indiana State’s Larry Bird in 1979.

30. LA Clippers (from OKC): Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

The SEC Player of the Year and winner of the Karl Malone Award (given to the country's top power forward), Broome shows up when it matters. Against Michigan State in the Elite 8, he became the first player with 25 points and 10 rebounds on 75% shooting to send his team to the Final Four since Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984.

