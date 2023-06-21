National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Draft: 5 storylines worthing tuning in for Published Jun. 21, 2023 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It’s here, basketball fans: NBA Draft Day in Brooklyn is upon us.

This draft class is loaded at the top and carries a wide degree of variance we get deeper into the first round. From the best overall prospect in 20 years to a set of twin brothers to the one-and-done Duke and Kentucky prospects to college All-Americans from UCLA and Indiana, this class has a little bit of everything.

I expect emotions to be high, trades to be aplenty (we’re already hearing about them!) and plenty of surprises on Thursday night. This draft has a chance to be a big night in NBA history, in my humble opinion. Here are five storylines:

What will the Hornets do with the No. 2 pick?

Will they value positional need more than best overall talent? If that’s the case, Alabama ’s Brandon Miller would be the pick to presumably play alongside LaMelo Ball . The other option is the player who many believe would be the top pick if not for Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson. There is a growing buzz around the 19-year-old G League Ignite product and by all accounts, he has nailed his workouts.

This class has as talented of a set of twins we have ever seen

The Brothers Thompson, Amen and Ausar, both went the Overtime Elite route in Atlanta. They are both 6-foot-7 and are ready to defend at the next level, while possessing some question marks with their offensive skill sets. There’s a lean towards Amen for his ball handling ability, but there’s also a class of folks who believe Ausar could end up having the better career because of what he does to play to his strengths.

There are some big-time shooters in this draft class

It’s going to be fascinating to see exactly where they land and who gets valued more. Look at UConn superstar Jordan Hawkins , Kansas one-and-done star Gradey Dick as well as Michigan ’s Jett Howard , who doesn’t lack confidence. In a league where shotmaking is always the top need on the grocery list, there’s a supply that should be around as the lottery progresses, if not into the teens.

This draft class has a ton of variance

There are some players who I fully believe could go as high as 10 or as low as 25 in the first round. A couple of names that carry a lot of debate as to where exactly they will land: Duke one-and-done big man Dereck Lively II , former top recruit and Arkansas one-and-done prospect Nick Smith Jr. , South Carolina product G.G. Jackson and G League Ignite product Leonard Miller — and there are others. The board should carry some real drama, and I think this draft could offer some real potential for a variety of trades as a result.

What will the Portland Trail Blazers do at No. 3?

They are the wild card in this draft. If they’re still trying to help Damian Lillard win right now, a trade could end up being the most realistic end possibility to acquire a veteran who can serve as the Robin to Lillard right now. But considering the value at No. 3, knowing they could get Henderson or Miller, that’s a potential franchise face value in that slot for your future. We’ll see what general manager Joe Cronin elects to do.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter at @John_Fanta .

