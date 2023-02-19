NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 live updates: NASCAR Cup Series top moments on FOX 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Daytona 500 is upon us!

The highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series race takes center stage at Daytona International Speedway — and we've got you covered with all the action (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)!

Forty drivers make up the Daytona 500 field, including former winners Joey Logano , Austin Cindric , Michael McDowell , Kevin Harvick , Denny Hamlin , Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson .

Alex Bowman won the pole on Wednesday night, earning his third career pole in the race, as Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row, with teammate Kyle Larson qualifying second. It was Bowman's sixth consecutive front-row starting spot for NASCAR's biggest race.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what — and who — to watch for in Sunday's race.

