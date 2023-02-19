Daytona 500 live updates: NASCAR Cup Series top moments on FOX
The Daytona 500 is upon us!
The highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series race takes center stage at Daytona International Speedway — and we've got you covered with all the action (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)!
Forty drivers make up the Daytona 500 field, including former winners Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson.
Alex Bowman won the pole on Wednesday night, earning his third career pole in the race, as Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row, with teammate Kyle Larson qualifying second. It was Bowman's sixth consecutive front-row starting spot for NASCAR's biggest race.
Here are the top moments!
Setting the stage
Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what — and who — to watch for in Sunday's race.
Catch full pre-race coverage on FOX's "NASCAR RaceDay" ahead of the 65th running of the iconic Daytona 500.
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more:
- Kevin Harvick's one final drive at Daytona 500
- 2023 Daytona 500 qualifying results: Alex Bowman earns pole again
- 2023 Daytona 500: Lines, best bets for Great American Race
- Daytona 500 tiers: Breaking down the full 40-car field
- There's nothing quite like the Daytona 500
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Austin Hill takes Xfinity opener in climatic finish final-lap crash
- Ty Gibbs confident in translating Xfinity title into rookie Cup success
- NASCAR takeaways: Logona, Almirola capture Duels; Busch frustrated by crash
- NASCAR safety changes to Next Gen car in place for Daytona qualifying
- ‘Malcom in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz ready to show racing chops in ARCA Series