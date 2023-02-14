NASCAR - CUP - DAYTONA 500 - 2/19/2023 2023 Daytona 500 odds: Lines, best bets for Great American Race 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL just wrapped up its season with Super Bowl LVII, the biggest sporting event in the United States. This means it's time to turn the page on the sports landscape calendar. And if you are looking for something BIG to watch and wager on this upcoming weekend, the Daytona 500 is the perfect place to start.

The 65th running of "The Great American Race" will be held Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida, on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

NASCAR is unique in that the auto-racing sport opens the season with its signature event.

Let's take a look at the prerace lines for drivers to win the Daytona 500, along with some best bets.

ADVERTISEMENT

ODDS TO WIN DAYTONA 500 (via FOX Bet)*

Chase Elliott +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyle Larson +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Denny Hamlin +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ryan Blaney +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Joey Logano +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brad Keselowski +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

William Byron +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Reddick +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Ross Chastain +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Bubba Wallace +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Austin Cindric +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Christopher Bell +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Austin Dillon +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Erik Jones +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Martin Truex Jr. +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kevin Harvick +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ryan Preece +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Aric Almirola +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Suarez +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Michael McDowell +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chris Buescher +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chase Briscoe +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jimmie Johnson +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ty Gibbs +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

AJ Allmendinger +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Noah Gragson +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Justin Haley +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Harrison Burton +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Austin Hill +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

RELATED: Complete prerace odds



*Odds as of 2/14/2023

RELATED: How Daytona 500 sets field

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the current favorites to win the event, +1000 at FOX Bet.

Joey Logano is back to defend his NASCAR Cup Series championship (+1200).

Austin Cindric, who won last year's race as a +2800 long shot, is listed at +2000 to win this year's race.

As for best bets, FOX Bet sports trader Matthew Griffe offered great advice on how to bet on the Daytona 500 – don't overthink things.

"This is pure chalk, but Ryan Blaney – currently +1100 on FOX Bet – is my pick," Griffe said. "Blaney was right there last year just didn't get the final run he needed to bring it home."

Blaney finished fourth in the Daytona 500 and won the All-Star Race last year.

Erik Jones, who finished 29th in 2022, could be a good value pick for bettors, Griffe said. Jones is the first driver to win Rookie of the Year in the three NASCAR divisions – trucks (2015), Xfinity Series (2016) and Cup Series (2017).

"For longer odds on a top 10/20 flier, I like Erik Jones to finish in the Top 10 at +200," Griffe stated. "Solid superspeedway performance last year and the addition of Jimmie Johnson in an ownership role could provide the knowledge that puts Jones in contention."

PICK: Ryan Blaney (+1100 on FOX Bet) to win Daytona 500

LONG-SHOT PICK: Erik Jones (+200 at FOX Bet) to place in top 10 at Daytona 500

Here are the past 10 Daytona 500 winners:

2022 Austin Cindric

2021 Michael McDowell

2020 Denny Hamlin

2019 Denny Hamlin

2018 Austin Dillon

2017 Kurt Busch

2016 Denny Hamlin

2015 Joey Logano

2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013 Jimmie Johnson

2012 Matt Kenseth

As always, it will be a fun race. And if you are throwing a few bucks down, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

NASCAR drivers give Bob Pockrass advice on running the Daytona Beach Half Marathon Jimmie Johnson and more NASCAR drivers gave Bob Pockrass advice on running the Daytona Beach Half Marathon.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from NASCAR - CUP - DAYTONA 500 - 2/19/2023 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more