NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR at COTA: Schedule, start time, TV channel for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Published Feb. 27, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. This road course race is a key event in the season, testing drivers’ skills on a challenging track. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch it, and more.

When is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, March 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the race?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

How long is the race?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is a total of 68 laps and roughly 231 miles.

Where can I watch the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App .

NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400!

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the race on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Schedule?

Friday, February 28

Focused Health 250 Practice - 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Focused Health 250 Qualifying - 6 p.m. ET (CW)

Saturday, March 1

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Practice - 11 a.m. ET (Prime)

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Qualifying - 12:30 p.m. ET (Prime)

Focused Health 250 Race - 2:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, March 2

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Race - 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Check out the full entry list. Qualifying starts on Saturday. Check out the COTA qualifying order.

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more