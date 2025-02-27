How to watch 2025 NASCAR at COTA: Schedule, start time, TV channel for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Circuit of the Americas for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. This road course race is a key event in the season, testing drivers’ skills on a challenging track. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch it, and more.
When is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, March 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Where is the race?
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
How long is the race?
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is a total of 68 laps and roughly 231 miles.
Where can I watch the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix? What channel will it be on?
The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
How can I stream or watch the race without cable?
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the race on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
What is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Schedule?
Friday, February 28
- Focused Health 250 Practice - 5 p.m. ET (CW)
- Focused Health 250 Qualifying - 6 p.m. ET (CW)
Saturday, March 1
- EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Practice - 11 a.m. ET (Prime)
- EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Qualifying - 12:30 p.m. ET (Prime)
- Focused Health 250 Race - 2:30 p.m. ET (CW)
Sunday, March 2
- EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Race - 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Who is driving in the race?
There are 37 drivers entered into the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Check out the full entry list. Qualifying starts on Saturday. Check out the COTA qualifying order.
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Shane van Gisbergen favorite to win at COTA in Austin
'Every point matters,' but Brad Keselowski says it's not panic time yet
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell makes statement with Atlanta win
-
Carson Hocevar made moves but no friends at Atlanta: 'He's just a moron'
2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list: All 37 drivers for NASCAR's COTA race
Hailie Deegan moving from NASCAR to open-wheel racing for 2025
-
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell tied
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Shane van Gisbergen favorite to win at COTA in Austin
'Every point matters,' but Brad Keselowski says it's not panic time yet
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell makes statement with Atlanta win
-
Carson Hocevar made moves but no friends at Atlanta: 'He's just a moron'
2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list: All 37 drivers for NASCAR's COTA race
Hailie Deegan moving from NASCAR to open-wheel racing for 2025
-
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell tied
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year