NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR COTA qualifying: Order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Updated Feb. 27, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Circuit of the Americas for the third race of the 2025 season. Qualifying starts Saturday morning on Prime and will be split into two sessions. Check out the 2025 NASCAR COTA qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR COTA Qualifying Order
Group A
ADVERTISEMENT
- Connor Zilisch (87)
- Brad Keselowski (6)
- Cody Ware (51)
- Cole Custer (41)
- Noah Gragson (4)
- Ty Gibbs (54)
- Daniel Suarez (99)
- Chase Briscoe (19)
- Josh Berry (21)
- Erik Jones (43)
- Shane van Gisbergen (88)
- Ty Dillon (10)
- Chris Buescher (17)
- Justin Haley (7)
- Ryan Preece (60)
- Alex Bowman (48)
- Austin Cindric (2)
- William Byron (24)
- AJ Allmendinger (16)
Group B
- Riley Herbst (35)
- Austin Dillon (3)
- Todd Gilliland (34)
- Chase Elliott (9)
- Zane Smith (38)
- Tyler Reddick (45)
- Michael McDowell (71)
- Ross Chastain (1)
- Kyle Busch (8)
- Joey Logano (22)
- John Hunter Nemechek (42)
- Denny Hamlin (11)
- Bubba Wallace (23)
- Carson Hocevar (77)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
- Christopher Bell (20)
- Kyle Larson (5)
- Ryan Blaney (12)
share
recommended
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Shane van Gisbergen favorite to win at COTA in Austin
'Every point matters,' but Brad Keselowski says it's not panic time yet
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell makes statement with Atlanta win
-
Carson Hocevar made moves but no friends at Atlanta: 'He's just a moron'
2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list: All 37 drivers for NASCAR's COTA race
Hailie Deegan moving from NASCAR to open-wheel racing for 2025
-
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell tied
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Shane van Gisbergen favorite to win at COTA in Austin
'Every point matters,' but Brad Keselowski says it's not panic time yet
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell makes statement with Atlanta win
-
Carson Hocevar made moves but no friends at Atlanta: 'He's just a moron'
2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list: All 37 drivers for NASCAR's COTA race
Hailie Deegan moving from NASCAR to open-wheel racing for 2025
-
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell tied
Daytona 500 winners: Complete list by year