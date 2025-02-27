NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR COTA qualifying: Order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR COTA qualifying: Order for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Updated Feb. 27, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Circuit of the Americas for the third race of the 2025 season. Qualifying starts Saturday morning on Prime and will be split into two sessions. Check out the 2025 NASCAR COTA qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR COTA Qualifying Order

Group A

  1. Connor Zilisch (87)
  2. Brad Keselowski (6)
  3. Cody Ware (51)
  4. Cole Custer (41)
  5. Noah Gragson (4)
  6. Ty Gibbs (54)
  7. Daniel Suarez (99)
  8. Chase Briscoe (19)
  9. Josh Berry (21)
  10. Erik Jones (43)
  11. Shane van Gisbergen (88)
  12. Ty Dillon (10)
  13. Chris Buescher (17)
  14. Justin Haley (7)
  15. Ryan Preece (60)
  16. Alex Bowman (48)
  17. Austin Cindric (2)
  18. William Byron (24)
  19. AJ Allmendinger (16)

Group B

  1. Riley Herbst (35)
  2. Austin Dillon (3)
  3. Todd Gilliland (34)
  4. Chase Elliott (9)
  5. Zane Smith (38)
  6. Tyler Reddick (45)
  7. Michael McDowell (71)
  8. Ross Chastain (1)
  9. Kyle Busch (8)
  10. Joey Logano (22)
  11. John Hunter Nemechek (42)
  12. Denny Hamlin (11)
  13. Bubba Wallace (23)
  14. Carson Hocevar (77)
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
  16. Christopher Bell (20)
  17. Kyle Larson (5)
  18. Ryan Blaney (12)
