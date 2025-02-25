NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: All 37 drivers for NASCAR's COTA race
Updated Feb. 25, 2025 1:05 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, with the race scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action live on FOX.
Connor Zilisch, the 18-year-old rising star from Trackhouse Racing, will be making his Cup Series debut at the 2.3-mile road course.
Below is the full 37-driver entry list including names, car numbers, and teams:
- Ross Chastain (1, Trackhouse Racing)
- Austin Cindric (2, Team Penske)
- Austin Dillon (3, Richard Childress Racing)
- Noah Gragson (4, Front Row Motorsports)
- Kyle Larson (5, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Brad Keselowski (6, RFK Racing)
- Justin Haley (7, Spire Motorsports)
- Kyle Busch (8, Richard Childress Racing)
- Chase Elliott (9, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Ty Dillon (10, Kaulig Racing)
- Denny Hamlin (11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Blaney (12, Team Penske)
- AJ Allmendinger (16, Kaulig Racing)
- Chris Buescher (17, RFK Racing)
- Chase Briscoe (19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Christopher Bell (20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Josh Berry (21, Wood Brothers Racing)
- Joey Logano (22, Team Penske)
- Bubba Wallace (23, 23XI Racing)
- William Byron (24, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Todd Gilliland (34, Front Row Motorsports)
- Riley Herbst (35, 23XI Racing)
- Zane Smith (38, Front Row Motorsports)
- Cole Custer (41, Haas Factory Team)
- John Hunter Nemechek (42, Legacy Motor Club)
- Erik Jones (43, Legacy Motor Club)
- Tyler Reddick (45, 23XI Racing)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47, Hyak Motorsports)
- Alex Bowman (48, Hendrick Motorsports)
- Cody Ware (51, Rick Ware Racing)
- Ty Gibbs (54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
- Ryan Preece (60, RFK Racing)
- Michael McDowell (71, Spire Motorsports)
- Carson Hocevar (77, Spire Motorsports)
- Connor Zilisch (87, Trackhouse Racing)
- Shane van Gisbergen (88, Trackhouse Racing)
- Daniel Suarez (99, Trackhouse Racing)
