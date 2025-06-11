NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Shane van Gisbergen opens as favorite for Mexico Published Jun. 11, 2025 3:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Mexico this weekend for the Viva Mexico 250.

And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Michigan, Denny Hamlin closed as the favorite at +550 and ultimately, the driver of the No. 11 car got into victory lane. This week, Shane van Gisbergen has opened as the clear favorite at +330, while Mexican-born Daniel Suarez sits at +1400.

Who takes the checkered flag this weekend as the Cup Series races in Mexico for the very first time?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 11.

Viva Mexico 250 2025

Shane van Gisbergen : +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Christopher Bell : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

William Byron : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Tyler Reddick : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Kyle Larson : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Chase Elliott : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Daniel Suarez : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chris Buescher : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ross Chastain : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Michael McDowell : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chase Briscoe : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Austin Cindric : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Denny Hamlin : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Blaney: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Joey Logano : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Bubba Wallace : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Brad Keselowski : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Justin Haley : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ryan Preece : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Cole Custer : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Josh Berry : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Erik Jones : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Katherine Legge: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

