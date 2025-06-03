NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite to win Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite to win Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Published Jun. 3, 2025 1:47 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan for the Firekeepers Casino 400 this weekend.

And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Nashville, Denny Hamlin closed as the favorite at +400. But it was Ryan Blaney at +800 who got into victory lane with his first win of the season.

Which driver takes the checkered flag this weekend? Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 3.

Firekeepers Casino 400 2025

Kyle Larson: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Denny Hamlin: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Ryan Blaney: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Tyler Reddick: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Christopher Bell: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
William Byron: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Chase Elliott: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Ross Chastain: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Joey Logano: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Kyle Busch: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Chase Briscoe: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Carson Hocevar: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chris Buescher: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Bubba Wallace: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Brad Keselowski: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Josh Berry: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Alex Bowman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Austin Cindric: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Ty Gibbs: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Erik Jones: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Ryan Preece: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Daniel Suarez: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Zane Smith: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Michael McDowell: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Austin Dillon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
AJ Allmendinger: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Shane van Gisbergen: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Justin Haley: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Ty Dillon: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Cole Custer: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Cody Ware: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized

share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: INDYCAR docks Santino Ferrucci 26 points, fines team for weight violation

INDYCAR docks Santino Ferrucci 26 points, fines team for weight violation

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes