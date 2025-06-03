NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson favorite to win Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Published Jun. 3, 2025 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan for the Firekeepers Casino 400 this weekend.

And when it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Nashville, Denny Hamlin closed as the favorite at +400. But it was Ryan Blaney at +800 who got into victory lane with his first win of the season.

Which driver takes the checkered flag this weekend? Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 3.

Firekeepers Casino 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Denny Hamlin : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Ryan Blaney : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Tyler Reddick : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Christopher Bell : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

William Byron : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Chase Elliott : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ross Chastain : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Joey Logano : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Busch : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Cindric : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ty Gibbs : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Erik Jones : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Ryan Preece : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Daniel Suarez : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Todd Gilliland : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Justin Haley : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cole Custer : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



