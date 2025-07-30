NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin Early Favorites For Iowa Corn 350 Published Jul. 30, 2025 4:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Iowa Speedway this weekend for the Iowa Corn 350.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at the Brickyard, Bubba Wallace got into victory lane with a historic win after closing at +1100. The early odds for Iowa have Bubba at +3500.

This week, Kyle Larson opens as the favorite, but he's tied with Denny Hamlin in this spot at +450.

Who will take the checkered flag this weekend? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 30.

Iowa Corn 350 2025

Kyle Larson : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Denny Hamlin : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Christopher Bell : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ryan Blaney : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

William Byron : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Logano : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chris Buescher : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyle Busch : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Josh Berry : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bubba Wallace : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Suarez : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Cindric : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Alex Bowman : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ryan Preece : +5000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Noah Gragson : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Erik Jones : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Austin Dillon : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Justin Haley : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Joey Gase: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share