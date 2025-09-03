NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell Early Favorites for Gateway Published Sep. 3, 2025 11:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway — commonly known as Gateway — for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Will one of the early favorites, Ryan Blaney or Christopher Bell, get into victory lane, or will another driver take the checkered flag at Gateway?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 3.

Enjoy Illinois 300 2025

Ryan Blaney : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Christopher Bell : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denny Hamlin : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kyle Larson : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Joey Logano : +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Austin Cindric : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Elliott: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kyle Busch : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Josh Berry : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chris Buescher : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Hocevar : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ty Gibbs : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Austin Dillon : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Alex Bowman : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ryan Preece : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Erik Jones : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Justin Haley : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Daniel Suarez : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Noah Gragson : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



