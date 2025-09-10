NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson Clear Favorite for Bristol Night Race Published Sep. 10, 2025 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol this weekend for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race — the first elimination race of the 2025 Cup playoffs.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last weekend at Gateway, Denny Hamlin got into victory lane, punching his ticket to the next round.

Who will take the checkered flag at Bristol, and which playoff drivers will live to see another race? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 10.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race 2025

Kyle Larson : +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Denny Hamlin : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Ryan Blaney : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Christopher Bell : +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

William Byron : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chase Elliott: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Joey Logano : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tyler Reddick : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chris Buescher : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brad Keselowski : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kyle Busch : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Josh Berry : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austin Dillon : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Austin Cindric : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ryan Preece : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Noah Gragson : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Justin Haley : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Erik Jones : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Corey Heim: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Daniel Suarez : +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Hill: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)



