Major League Baseball Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 4: Starters, lineups, how to watch Updated Oct. 29, 2024 10:26 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are locking horns in the World Series , with Game 4 on Tuesday ( 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX ).

This is the 12th time these iconic franchises are battling for a championship, but the first time since 1981.

The Dodgers won the first three games of this series and are now just one victory away from clinching the franchise's eighth championship.

Here is the lowdown on Game 4, including how to watch, potential lineups and more.

How can I watch the World Series?

Every game will be broadcast on FOX, and each contest is slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET. Here is the schedule:

Who is favored?

The Yankees are currently favored to win Game 4, while the Dodgers are favored ( -2000 ) to win the series.

Who will start Game 4?

The Yankees will start Luis Gil. The Dodgers have not named a starter, but are expected to make this a bullpen game. Anthony Banda, Michael Kopech or Ryan Brasier could open, though all of them pitched in Game 3. Brent Honeywell, Landon Knack and Ben Casparius could also see some action. Dodgers closer Blake Treinen did not pitch in Game 3 and should be ready if needed.

Who will be in the lineup for Game 4?

Neither team has announced a starting lineup yet, but we can make some guesses based on past lineups. We will update this later when they are announced.

Yankees

Dodgers

