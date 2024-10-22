Major League Baseball Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series history: A look back at 11 previous showdowns Updated Oct. 22, 2024 11:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two of baseball's most iconic franchises will meet again in the Fall Classic.

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to do battle in the World Series for a record 12th time. After each team built the best record in their respective leagues, the Yankees won the American League pennant over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, while the Dodgers won the National League pennant over the New York Mets on Sunday.

As Game 1 won't take place until Friday, let's take a trip down memory lane and look at the previous meetings between the Yankees and Dodgers in the World Series.

1941 World Series: Yankees beat Dodgers, 4-1

The first World Series matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers was tightly contested even though it was decided in five games. Game 4 had the most important moment in the series. Trailing 4-3 entering the ninth inning, the Yankees scored four runs in the top of the frame. The Dodgers were actually a strike away from securing the game and evening the series, but catcher Mickey Owen failed to secure the catch on a foul tip by Tommy Henrich that would've been strike three. A strong of hits from the Yankees allowed them to take the lead and win Game 4 before winning the series in Game 5.

Yankees rookie Phil Rizzuto (left) and star Joe DiMaggio are shown ahead of the 1941 World Series. (Getty Images)

1947 World Series: Yankees beat Dodgers, 4-3

The Yankees and Dodgers' 1947 World Series went the full distance, which was also the first time that the Fall Classic was televised. The Dodgers took Game 4 in a bizarre way, with Cookie Lavagetto hitting a game-winning double that ricocheted off Henrich to score two runs in a 3-2 win. The hit actually ended the Yankees' no-hit bid, too. Game 6 featured Dodgers outfielder Al Gionfriddo's iconic over-the-shoulder grab that helped them win that game, 8-6. However, New York took the series in Game 7 behind a strong pitching performance from reliever Joe Page, who pitched five scoreless innings in the 5-2 win.

1949 World Series: Yankees defeat Dodgers, 4–1

Henrich was, again, at the center of one of the important moments in a World Series game between the Yankees and Dodgers. He hit the first walk-off home run in World Series history in Game 1 to give the Yankees a 1-0 win. The Yankees took Game 3 behind a three-run ninth inning to break a 1-1 tie and win, 4-3. New York won the series in Game 5, with its bats dominating en route to a 10-6 win.

1952 World Series: Yankees defeat Dodgers, 4–3

The Dodgers and Yankees alternated wins for the first six games of the series, with Brooklyn winning the odd-numbered games. The series really heated up in Game 5 as the Dodgers won in 11 innings, giving them two chances to win the title in front of their home crowd. But Mickey Mantle hit his first World Series home run in the eighth inning of Game 6 that wound up being the game-deciding run in a 3-2 win. In Game 7, the Yankees held a 4-2 lead and second baseman Billy Martin made a running grab on Jackie Robinson's fly ball to save a few runs from scoring. New York held on to win Game 7 and the series.

Mickey Mantle takes a swing during the 1952 World Series, as Dodgers catcher Roy Campanella watches. (Getty Images)

1953 World Series: Yankees defeat Dodgers, 4–2

The Yankees continued their domination of the Dodgers and sustained their overall excellence in the sport in the 1953 World Series. With the series tied 2-2 in Game 5, Mantle helped make his mark, hitting a grand slam as part of New York's 11-7 win. In Game 6, the Yankees held a 3-1 lead entering the ninth inning. Dodgers outfielder Carl Furillo hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning, keeping their World Series hopes alive, but only for a little bit. Martin played World Series hero again for the Yankees in the bottom of the inning, hitting a single that scored the World Series-winning run. The loss wound up costing Dodgers manager Chuck Dressen's job, too.

1955 World Series: Dodgers defeat Yankees, 4–3

Finally, the Dodgers got on the board in their dramatic World Series battles with the Yankees in 1955. Game 1 featured one of the most iconic moments in baseball history when Robinson stole home in the eighth inning. The Dodgers actually lost that game, though, 6-5. New York took a 2-0 series lead before Brooklyn won three straight. The Yankees took Game 6, 5-1, behind a dominant performance from Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford. But he was topped by Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres in Game 7, who pitched a shutout in the 2-0 victory. It was Podres' second scoreless outing of the series, helping him win the inaugural World Series MVP award.

1956 World Series: Yankees defeat Dodgers, 4–3

After losing a World Series for just the third time in 18 appearances in 1955, the Yankees got their revenge over the Dodgers in 1956. In another seven-game series, the Yankees got contributions from many of their top hitters. Mantle hit three home runs in the series while Yogi Berra hit two homers in the the Yankees' decisive 9-0 win in Game 7. The most iconic moment from the 1956 World Series came in Game 5, though. Yankees starting pitcher Don Larsen pitched the first and only perfect game in World Series history as part of New York's 2-0 win.

Don Larsen pitches for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers, as he became the first (and only) pitcher to throw a perfect game in the World Series. (Getty Images)

1963 World Series: Dodgers defeat Yankees, 4–0

This was the first matchup in which it wasn't a pair of New York teams doing battle, as the Dodgers had moved to Los Angeles prior to the 1958 season. In this one, the Yankees were no match for the starting ace tandem of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, who held New York to four runs in the four games. Koufax was named World Series MVP after throwing complete games in both the opener and Game 4, while Drysdale threw a shutout in Game 3, a 1-0 nail-biter.

Sandy Koufax is mobbed by his teammates after the Dodgers completed their sweep of the Yankees in the 1963 World Series. (Getty Images)

1977 World Series: Yankees defeat Dodgers, 4–2

This series was all about Reggie Jackson, aka "Mr. October." Jackson hit .450 with five home runs and eight RBis in the six games. He put on a legendary show in the series-clinching Game 6, going 3-for-3 with three home runs and five RBIs in an 8-4 win. The only other player to hit three home runs in a World Series clincher is Babe Ruth in 1928.

Reggie Jackson of the New York Yankees hits his third home run in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series. (Photo by Louis Requena/MLB via Getty Images)

1978 World Series: Yankees defeat Dodgers, 4–2

The teams met for a second straight year, and Reggie Jackson had another great series with four home runs, including a two-run blast in Game 6. L.A. actually took a 2-0 series lead before the Yankees rattle off four straight. Lou Piniella's walk-off hit won Game 4 to tie the series, and Thurman Munson drove in five runs in Game 5.

1981 World Series: Dodgers defeat Yankees, 4–2

These teams last met in the World Series 43 years ago, and it was a thriller. The Yankees won the first two games before the Dodgers came up clutch with three straight one-run wins, including a Game 3 victory behind the pitching of Cy Young winner Fernando Valenzuela. In the Game 6 clincher back in New York, Pedro Guerrero came up big, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs. Guerrero was co-MVP of the series, sharing the award with Ron Cey and Steve Yeager.

Co-World Series MVPs (from left) Pedro Guerrero, Steve Yeager and Ron Cey celebrate their defeat of the Yankees on Oct. 28, 1981 at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

