Major League Baseball Yankees-Red Sox postponed for rain, rescheduled to Sunday doubleheader Updated Jun. 17, 2023 7:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was postponed due to a looming forecast of rain throughout the night.

The game will be made up Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app as part of a split doubleheader with the scheduled Sunday evening game at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The game was called about two hours prior to the scheduled first pitch.

Boston announced that right-hander Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA) will be the Game 2 starter. The Red Sox listed the Game 1 starter as TBD. The Yankees are set to start right-hander Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA) in the opener and right-hander Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) in the nightcap.

Boston won the opener of the three-game series 15-5 on Friday behind a career-high tying six RBIs from Justin Turner, who hit a grand slam and two-run homer. In that game, Boston starter Tanner Houck took a line drive off the face from the bat of Kyle Higashioka. Houck received stitches and was checked at a hospital. He was hit in the right cheek area.

The Red Sox announced Saturday that he suffered a facial fracture and is resting at home. He was evaluated at Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday.

"As I'm running down the line, I hoped he got at least something on it before it hit him," Higashioka said in the Yankees' clubhouse after the game was postponed. "It's just not something you want to see. I hope he's still doing good. From what I hear from the guys, he's alright."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Boston Red Sox New York Yankees

share