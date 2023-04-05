White Sox put slugger Eloy Jiménez (hamstring) on IL
The Chicago White Sox expect slugger Eloy Jiménez to miss 2-3 weeks because of a strained left hamstring he suffered running the bases.
The team placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.
Jiménez sustained a low-grade strain running from first to third on Andrew Vaughn's RBI double in the seventh inning of Monday's 12-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The White Sox were off Tuesday.
"The most important thing was how he was gonna wake up today and walk in here," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He was in the weight room right now. I saw him, I spoke to him. He's strong. He feels better than what anybody else thought he was gonna feel like."
The 26-year-old Jiménez is 4-for-19 in five games. He slugged 31 homers as a rookie in 2019, but played in just 55 games in 2021 after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping catch in spring training. He had surgery on his right hamstring early last season after he was hurt trying to beat out a grounder and was limited to 84 games.
"He worked hard this offseason, he put the work in, he put the time in," Grifol said. "He's in great shape. It's just one those things that happens, unfortunately. But the good thing is today he came in and he felt strong."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
