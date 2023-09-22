Twins standout rookie Royce Lewis lands on 10-day IL with a hamstring strain
The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained left hamstring, hoping the standout rookie can heal in time to return for the start of the playoffs.
The Twins announced the move, retroactive to Thursday, before starting a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
Lewis was pulled out of the game on Tuesday during his eighth-inning at-bat after experiencing pain in the muscle. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft is batting .309 in 217 at-bats with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .921 OPS.
Lewis made his season debut on May 28 after recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee that occurred on the same date in 2022. He also missed 36 games earlier this year with a strained left oblique muscle.
The Twins recalled outfielder Jordan Luplow to replace Lewis on the 28-man roster for the remainder of the regular season. The American League Central-leading Twins are also counting on the return of shortstop Carlos Correa for the playoffs. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
