Major League Baseball Sports world honors U.S. Armed Forces on Memorial Day 2022 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The last Monday of May is a day of remembrance across America.

Each year on Memorial Day, professional leagues and athletes pay their respects to the United States military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the military.

Here's a look at how the sports world recognized Memorial Day 2022:

National Football League

Major League Baseball

NASCAR Cup Series

National Basketball Association

Major League Soccer

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.