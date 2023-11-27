Major League Baseball Sonny Gray reportedly signing 3-year contract with Cardinals Updated Nov. 27, 2023 10:55 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. The New York Post broke the news, and multiple outlets have confirmed. The deal is reported to be valued at $75 million.

Gray, 34, has spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. This past season, Gray, who was FOX Sports' No. 7 MLB free agent this offseason, went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA, 183 strikeouts and 55 walks across 184.0 innings (32 starts). He posted 5.3 fWAR. Among pitchers with at least 300 innings pitched over the last two seasons, only Justin Verlander (2.45) and Blake Snell (2.72) have a lower ERA than Gray (2.90)

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Jordan Shusterman argued that any team signing Gray is aspiring to get immediate results before a potential drop-off. The relatively short term but high annual value backs that up.

