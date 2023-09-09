Major League Baseball Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 9 Updated Sep. 9, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to get to Jack Flaherty when he starts for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. The Orioles are listed as +123 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-145). Boston is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The game's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (6-3) versus the Orioles and Flaherty (8-8).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Red Sox-Orioles game, from the point spread, moneyline, Over/Under and expert picks (odds via FOX Bet):

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -145 +123 10 -104 -116 -1.5 +132 -157

Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction

Score Prediction: Orioles 6, Red Sox 5

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Win Probabilities: Red Sox 50%, Orioles 50%

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Insights

The Red Sox have won 35, or 53%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Boston has won 13 of its 28 games, or 46.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (56.5%) in those games.

Baltimore has a mark of 12-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +123 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 44.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over their last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- the Red Sox and their opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Red Sox have gone 3-7-0 against the spread over their past 10 games.

Red Sox Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 3-7 Runs Per Game 4.5 HR 10 ERA 7.08 K/9 7.9

Place your bets on Red Sox vs. Orioles now with FOX Bet!

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Sox Player Insights

Devers has a team-best 29 homers.

Including all MLB hitters, Devers is 66th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Justin Turner's 92 runs batted in are a team-high mark.

Turner ranks 49th in homers and ninth in RBI on the season.

Masataka Yoshida has a team-high batting average of .290.

Alex Verdugo is batting .276 with 35 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Red Sox Team Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Trevor Story 0.5 (-213) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

Learn more about this Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup on Fox Sports.

Orioles Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Orioles and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Orioles have seven wins against the spread in their last 10 chances.

Orioles Recent Stats

Stat Avg/Total Record 8-2 Runs Per Game 7.2 HR 9 ERA 3.70 K/9 8.7

Orioles Player Insights

Adley Rutschman is hitting .274 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 78 walks.

Rutschman's home run total puts him 88th in the majors, and he ranks 62nd in RBI.

Anthony Santander has hit 27 home runs with 82 RBI, leading the team in both categories.

Santander ranks 23rd in home runs and 32nd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .254 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs and 50 walks.

Austin Hays paces the Orioles with a team-high batting average of .285.

Orioles Team Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ramón Urías 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+215) Ryan Mountcastle 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Gunnar Henderson 0.5 (-196) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Anthony Santander 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+370) 0.5 (+150) James McCann 0.5 (-169) 0.5 (-169) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

share